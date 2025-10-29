Nancy Mace Defends Riley Gaines By Throwing An Absolute Haymaker At AOC Over Her Disgusting Sex Post

Who has it better in America right now?

Nancy Mace has decided to jump into the Riley Gaines/AOC fight, and she threw an absolute haymaker towards AOC that I'm not sure she's coming back from any time soon.

Who has it better than us right now in America? Best World Series in years. NFL. College football. Halloween on a Friday. Nancy Mace unearthing old sex tweets from AOC to stuff her in a locker for good over her ongoing feud with Riley Gaines.

Nobody has it better than us. That's the answer you're looking for. Nobody.

Show us whatcha found, Nance!

Nancy and Riley vs. AOC, who ya got?

Incredible. God, I love this country. The government is still shut down (nearly a month now, has ANYONE noticed?), and everyone is all backed up. People are just looking for a fight. AOC is spending her vacation screaming at America, campaigning for that disgusting Lib in New York, and attacking Riley Gaines.

Nancy Mace is spending it by unearthing old tweets and shoving them right back in her face.

Trump is spending it by solving wars and embarking on yet another overseas trip, by the way. Just thought I'd point that out.

Anyway, I'll be honest with you — I have no idea how this Riley/AOC feud began. I was off yesterday and spent it by drinking, cleaning out my garage, and drinking again. That's it.

If you think I was glued to the internet watching the play-by-play of Riley vs. AOC like it was the At-Bat app, you're wrong. I was not. Unless I can put money on it, I ain't paying attention to it on my day off. Last I checked, Vegas didn't have odds on this feud, so it was off my radar.

Anyway, it seems to me that AOC is just being her usual insufferable self, and once again spewing nonsense that doesn't really address anything of substance. Weird for the Democrats, I know. They almost never do that!

Riley challenged her to a debate – capitalism vs. socialism – since AOC is hellbent on this lunatic Mamdani fella winning in New York. AOC, shockingly, avoided the actual challenge, and instead responded like a sixth-grader:

"And I would like to challenge this person to get a real job," she tweeted.

Good one, dummy!

Riley then reacted by stuffing her a little further into the locker, before Nancy Mace came along last night and locked it completely before throwing away the key:

There you have it. All caught up now? Good! Glad Nancy has jumped into the foxhole with Riley. I didn't expect anything different.

Now, let's see what today has in store for us.

Stay tuned! It's the best soap opera going right now.