Lunatic Socialist Zohran Mamdani, Who Is About To Be Mayor Of NYC, Makes Truly Moronic Comments About 9/11

This Zohran Mamdani lunatic in New York puts my brain in a blender every single day. Seriously. I don't have a horse in this race. I live in Florida, where the adults run the show and people live a happy life. I don't have to worry about the nonsense, because we're not idiots down here.

Well, we are, but in a good way.

But this Zohran Mamdani character up in New York City? Insane. Just batshit crazy. A lot of that nonsense he spews, I let slide. It's like when my toddler says 1400 ridiculous things a day. I can't just address all of them. I don't have the time, nor the patience for that.

Every once in a while, though, I have to step in and tell her ‘No!’ It's called parenting, Libs. Look it up.

That's what I'm doing today with Mamdani. I lived through 9/11. I watched it happen in real time. I grew up during the fallout.

When someone who's about to be the MAYOR of New York City makes idiotic comments about 9/11, I have to step in.

What a moron:

Zohran Mamdani is a different level of idiot

Look, I don't want to be doing this today. I don't want to ruin a college football Saturday with Zohran Mamdani. We don't have a ton of them left, you know. Not full slates, at least.

But, when a socialist lunatic makes mindnumbingly stupid comments like THAT, I have to call him out. I have no choice. I took an oath when I took this job, you know. I have to fulfilll it.

Look, Zohran. All due respect to your aunt – I'm sure she was a great lady – but excuse us if we don't give a shit how she felt after 9/11. Sorry. We had bigger things on our mind, like 3,000 people dying in the span of three hours on American soil.

How about this, Zohran. Let me fix this for you. I'll give you some free PR, which I don't love doing, seeing as you're a wacko:

"2,976 people stopped taking the subway after 9/11 because they were murdered."

How's that? Sound good? Good. Use THAT moving forward if you're going to really be the Mayor of New York City, you buffoon.

PS: the fake tears in the middle? Credit where it's due to Zohran, that's big-league stuff. Politics 101.

And I know this ain't the New York I saw during my childhood. Clearly. They're really about to elect this moron for Mayor. It's stunning. They've clearly jumped the shark up there. The only person who's said something dumber than him this week in the world of politics is Stephen A. Smith.

That's not a list you want to be on, Zohran.

But, that's what the Dems are offering up nowadays. A small serving of Mamdani. A little slice of Stephen A., who, frankly, doesn't know his ass from his elbow. Add in a little Bernie, Hakeem and AOC.

Mix in a little 9/11 revisionist history, and you've got yourself quite a week for the Libs, and quite the party.

Amazing.

We'll never lose again.