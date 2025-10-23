Zohran Mamdani Being Elected NYC Mayor Could Be Catastrophic... For Florida

The race for mayor of New York City is heating up, and with less than two weeks to go before a winner is elected, it looks like everyone's favorite socialist du jour, Zohran Mamdani, is the favorite to come out on top.

That should come as a shock to absolutely no one, as NYC is the poster child for phrases like "America is a melting pot" and features plenty of young people disillusioned with "the system" and ready to see if socialism can work in the Big Apple.

While that could deal a death blow to an already hellish living space like Manhattan, the outcome of this election might also be catastrophic for the state of Florida, too.

Think about it: Mamdani gets elected, starts implementing zany socialist practices like city-owned grocery stores and rent control, and all the "sane" New Yorkers (however many of those are left) end up bolting for the warmer weather and friendlier taxes of the Sunshine State.

Even his opponent, former governor Andrew Cuomo, says he wants to take his talents to South Beach if the bench press-challenged Mamdani wins the race.

It's practically in their DNA at this point; moving from New York to Florida is practically a rite of passage for these people.

But, as a resident of the great state of Florida, I have to put my foot down.

Sorry, we're full.

This place is already swarming with rude and angry New Yorkers. They clog up our highways and make commuting even more of a nightmare, and they go to our sporting events and cheer for their teams, not to mention the influx of people that could price out native residents of Florida.

Native Floridian and investment firm founder, James Fishback, said it best last month on FOX Business.

Bottom line: if you're living in Florida and you think the New York City mayoral race doesn't affect you, think again, pal.

I never thought I'd say this, but I am praying for an Andrew Cuomo victory.

He may be my home state's last line of defense against an invasion of pissed-off Yankees fans.

I can think of no worse fate for Florida than that.