A Mayor Mamdani Could Be The Beginning Of The End For NYC, The Dems And Eventually America | Tomi Lahren

Will NYC and America reject Mamdani and the snake oil he and the socialist Dems are selling?

Zohran Mamdani has been compared to a snake oil salesman, but that’s much too nice a comparison.

Snake oil doesn’t work, but it doesn’t kill you. Communism, the real thing he’s selling, will. It will strangle the life out of New York City and everywhere else people are dumb enough to elect and allow it. 

And bad news for blissfully ignorant New Yorkers, They are about to be the guinea pigs in this doomed experiment. 

Some Democrats like stutter butter flutter Hakeem Jeffries or Spartacus Booker are still avoiding the big-ass donkey in the room.

BOOKER MAMDANI

Although Booker may not be the brightest bulb on the Christmas tree, he’s a hell of a lot smarter than the fake Indian, that’s for sure. 

WARREN EXPERIMENT PLANS

Pocahontas wants to "experiment" with price controls and government-owned grocery stores. Isn’t that cute?

WARREN FALLS

Did she fall and hit her head or something…

But she’s not the only one. 

Young people are super stoked about socialism (which is the direct predecessor of communism) because they have no clue what it is. 

I call this an ode to our failing American education system…

SPECIAL REPORT INTERVIEW MAMDANI

That right there is also PROOF that young conservatives are a hell of a lot smarter than young Libs- and usually better looking too. 

But as kinda comical as this New York City behavior is to make fun of from the comfort of Tennessee, it’s still horrifying in every way.

As much as it may shock you to hear me say this, we need a functioning Democrat Party in America. To pick on, but also just for the health of the republic.

We will not have that if that party goes full communist. 

And if Mamdani wins and becomes the mayor of New York, the party will have the full green light to go full on in that direction. It'll be free sex changes for illegals, and worse. 

And it’s not even because the majority of Democrats believe in it- but rather because it’s the only energy that party has.

The sane Democrats are boring. They are lifeless. They have zero charisma. 

On the Republican side, and for damn sure the MAGA side, we don’t have that problem. We can do both. Be cool and have good ideas.

They can’t over there. 

It’s either AOC or Slotkin 

And AOC is more interesting to look at. 

And while these communist candidates won’t win a national election anytime soon, the more dum-dums our schools pump out and the more time they spend on TikTok thereafter, well you do the math.

This is terrifying stuff. 

So, for the sake of America, I am legit hoping and praying the Democrat Party can find a non-commie party leader that isn’t as boring as drying paint.

Thank you for your attention to this matter. 

Those are my Final Thoughts. 

