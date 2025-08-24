Zohran Mamdani Lives Up To Weak Socialist Stereotype With Embarrassing Bench Press

He'll raise the taxes and crime rates in New York City, but don't ask Zohran Mamdani to raise the bar.

The mayoral frontrunner made an appearance at the annual Men's Day event in the streets of Brooklyn on Saturday and tried to impress the crowd by lying down on the bench press and banging out a few reps of what appeared to be 135 pounds.

The keyword in the previous sentence is ‘tried,' because the 33-year-old socialist failed, miserably.

Mamdani needed the full assist from his spotter - who was very clearly putting in serious effort - to get two reps on the bench before calling it quits and awkwardly raising up and smiling to the group of onlookers.

It's honestly tough to decide what the most embarrassing part of the now-viral video is: The man in his early 30s who can't press 135 pounds into the air, or the group of weak people cheering him on who clearly don't know any better.

Mamdani's incredibly weak effort is a walking ad for why President Donald Trump and U.S. Secretary of Health RFK Jr. are bringing the Presidential Fitness Test back to schools. His voluntary display of weakness while U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and RFK Jr. are dominating fitness challenges and inspiring conservatives is a phenomenal representation of just how differently conservatives and far-left socialists go about their lives.

New York City mayor Eric Adams, who is 64 and no stranger to tossing around some weight, took to X to call out Mamdani and hand him a new nickname.

A person's ability, or in Mamdani's case inability, to bench press the bar and two plates isn't a qualifier to run a city, but his open display of utter weakness coupled with his socialist agenda sure checks a lot of embarrassing boxes for the person pegged to govern a city of 8.5 million people.