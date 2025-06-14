Nancy Mace Calls Out Bumbling Idiot AOC

Nancy Mace and AOC is the battle of the century.

On the eve of ‘No Kings Day,’ AKA maybe the dumbest thing the Dems have ever done, Nancy Mace decided to get the party started by stuffing insufferable AOC in a locker and throwing away the key.

You don't come back from this, boys and girls. You just don't. This is what we call a haymaker in business. Nothing like a little cat fight to get our weekend started, am I right?

For those who missed it, AOC did what she did best earlier this week in Congress – mumble a bunch of nonsense straight out of Kamala Harris' word-salad playbook. Kamala is obviously great at it, and AOC ain't far behind.

Some clip of her talking about ducks has been going viral all week, and Nancy Mace decided enough was enough. Thank God, because it's annoying as hell.

So, the former Waffle House waitress declared war on the former bartender on an otherwise slow (not really) Friday night, and it was game ON:

No clue what AOC was talking about here

Get her, Nance! Piss off, AOC!

Obviously, we're with Nancy Mace here – and always. She's an OutKick star for multiple reasons, and calling out dummy AOC for rambling on about some nonsense is right atop the list.

Well, that and the fact that she also ain't ugly. Doesn't hurt.

Also, I'm gonna be honest here – I have no idea what AOC was talking about here. Not a single clue. I'd assume it's some sort of bitching and moaning about Trump or ICE, but it could be anything at this point. You never know what the lunatic Libs are up to.

Today, for instance, they've organized a nationwide protest of Donald Trump. They're calling it the ‘No Kings’ protest. They're far too dumb to see the irony, right?

If this nation was truly run by a king … they wouldn't be allowed to protest. They'd get shot down if they tried.

These are also the same people that A) shoved Joe Biden out of office, and B) forced their own people to vote for Kamala Harris despite not holding a single election.

But yeah – we're the kings! Trump's the king! Okeedokee, dummies.

God, they're all so dumb.

Anyway, thank god for Nancy Mace.