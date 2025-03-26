Naked Woman Screams ‘I Speak All Languages’ & Smashes Screens During Crazy Scene At Dallas-Fort Worth Airport

Airports have had quite the run lately. You can blame the warmer weather or the spring travel season for the increased insanity if you'd like, although to be fair, there really is no off-season when it comes to travelers losing their minds.

Earlier this month, we had a couple miss a flight and get accused of responding to that by throwing coffee at an airport employee. We also had the shirtless intoxicated man trashing the airport in Dublin on St. Patrick's Day.

Good times.

Then there was the United Airlines gate agent who got knocked out cold by an angry passenger. That all went down in March.

That's not even mentioning the whole mouse crawling all over the bagels at the Nashville Airport. All in all, a busy month at the various airports around the world and, believe it or not, what went down at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport a few days ago tops it all.

A naked woman poured water bottles on the floor and smashed screens at a terminal at the DFW Airport

How do you top all that? With a woman who got completely naked near one of the airport's terminals and proceeded to cause a scene. That's how.

She can be seen in a video making the rounds on social media, which, for obvious reasons, can't be embedded, pouring water on the floor and screaming "I speak all languages, you mother f*ckers."

I think we'll have to take her word for that. She offered up no evidence that supports the claim. She simply proceeded to smash two of the terminal's screens before jogging out of view of the camera.

The entire meltdown was two plus minutes of insanity that didn’t even faze most of the travelers near where it all went down. Another day at the airport with a person who let the stresses of air travel get the best of them.