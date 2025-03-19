Wild Video Shows Travelers Casually Watching A Mouse Crawl All Over Bagels At Nashville Airport

Nashville Airport (BNA) established a bit of a cult following for its rather unique and dated carpet before it was sadly replaced a couple of years ago. Now, besides being known for being one of the best drinking airports in the country, it's picking up a reputation for being home to some critters.

It's safe to assume that every airport in the world is home to some outside vermin, but videos from inside Nashville Airport have garnered some attention on social media over the past year or so, but the most-recent viral clip is by far and away the wildest yet.

Seeing a mouse scurry out from under a trash can, run out of one of the million doors at an airport, or near a baggage carousel is one thing, but seeing one walking all over food at a shop is an entirely different ball game.

Well, that's exactly what recently took place in the Nashville Airport as a mouse got a hankering for an everything bagel.

A mouse crawling all over food that humans consume is a huge, huge deal. There are health standards that need to be met, and a mouse taking nibbles out of a bagel a person is going to eat is disgusting.

There is something else from the video that we need to talk about though, and that's the woman in green standing at the counter, undoubtedly seeing this mouse in front of her yet still making the conscious decision to wait in line. Who knows, she may have ordered a bottled water and was just waiting for it to be handed over, but if she ordered literally anything at all that isn't sealed, this is diabolical behavior.

We also can't completely throw out the idea that the woman is violently hungover - this is Nashville after all - and she may not care if she inhales some mouse DNA as long as she gets some form of carb inside of her stomach.

Anything goes in Nashville.