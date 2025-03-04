Newly Engaged Couple Who Missed Flight Deny Throwing Coffee At Miami Airport Employees Prior To Viral Arrest

A newly engaged Brazilian couple who were arrested Sunday for allegedly throwing coffee in an airport employee's face say it was all a misunderstanding.

The coffee wasn't thrown, it was dropped. Viral video of their arrest shows a man struggling with officers after it was reported that they had arrived too late to board their plane.

The couple allegedly ignored "No Trespassing" signs and tried to force their way past airport staff, leading to a confrontation. The man is accused of fighting with a gate attendant and throwing coffee in his face.

Police were then called and that's where the video picks up the action. But that's not what started the incident. The couple, Beatriz Rapoport de Campos Maia, 29, and her fiancé Rafael Seirafe-Novaes, 41, are calling foul.

"Nobody threw coffee. The coffee fell," De Campos Maia told CBS News Miami of the incident that led to their arrest. "The lady who said I threw it was a liar. It just dropped on the floor."

They were only trying to catch their flight to Cancun to celebrate their engagement on vacation in Mexico. Seirafe-Novaes echoed what his better half claimed.

"No, no. I am not crazy. We wouldn’t throw coffee. Coffee, I drink," he said while showing the scrapes on his knees he received during his arrest.

"I got this from the carpet from the polícia. They said I resisted."

They might not see it now, but these are memories that will last a lifetime

Unfortunately, missing their second connecting flight at Miami International Airport and then being arrested means they won't be celebrating their engagement as planned.

"We just lost our trip to Cancun. We just got engaged, and what happened is a bad thing," De Campos Maia said.

"We were going to Cancun to enjoy our vacation, all-inclusive hotel. We already paid the hotel. It’s a lot of money. And then we were not able to do that."

Authorities say that one of the two threw the coffee in the face of an American Airlines employee. This prompted a call to the police.

The newly engaged couple were charged with battery and trespassing after they allegedly ignored the "No Trespassing" signs while attempting to board their flight.

Sure, they missed their planned trip to Cancun, but they will always have this moment together in the Miami airport. It's not about the destination, it's about the memories made along the way.