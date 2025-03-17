Shirtless Man Trashes Airport In Dublin After Arriving Intoxicated & Missing His Connecting Flight

Chaos at the Dublin Airport in Ireland on the morning of St. Patrick's Day? Show some respect, would you? Save going off the rails for a parade, not the airport on a holiday.

The lack of respect hit the airport on Monday morning when a shirtless man in his 20s arrived at the Dublin Airport on a flight intoxicated, according to the Dublin Airport Authority. He then missed his connecting flight, reports The Irish Times.

There weren’t any details provided as to when he popped his shirt off, but after missing his flight he caused a scene and started trashing an area at a departure gate. The Airport Police eventually detained the man, but not before significant damage was done to the gate area.

He reportedly threw chairs and furniture from a nearby café. Electronic equipment and baggage checking equipment were also damaged during the rampage.

Airport Police turned the man over to the national police force. The Garda Headquarters confirmed the arrest, said the man had been charged, and that he would be appearing in a Dublin court.

The shirtless man may have missed his flight, but now he has an all-time St. Patrick's Day story to tell

I bet you can’t top this guy's St. Patrick's Day story. Being arrested in Dublin, Ireland after trashing an airport terminal is going to be a tough story to top.

"Airport Police at Dublin Airport responded to an incident in Terminal 1 this morning which resulted in a male individual being arrested. The passenger arrived at the airport intoxicated, missed his flight and proceeded to cause significant damage to our airport," the Dublin Airport Authority said of the incident.

"The individual was quickly apprehended by Airport Police before being subsequently arrested by An Garda Síochana. We hope the justice system deals with him appropriately and also that we never see him at Dublin Airport again."

And, of course, because we live in the future, there's a video of the shirtless man causing the scene on the morning of St. Patrick's Day - of all the days.