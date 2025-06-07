Mystery Surrounds Motivation For Elon Musk Deleting Epstein-Related Donald Trump Tweet

The former political allies have been in a public spat over the Trump-Backed 'Big Beautiful Bill'

Just days after the entire world watched as President Trump and Elon Musk's friendship publicly unraveled in an entertaining and at times unhinged fashion, the Tesla CEO has offered the first olive branch to a hopeful resolution.

On Saturday, Musk deleted a tweet accusing Trump of being in the Jeffrey Epstein Files, which escalated the rift that started over Musk publicly criticizing the Trump-backed Congressional "Big, Beautiful Budget Bill."

"Time to drop the really big bomb," Musk posted Thursday to his 220-plus million followers on X. "@realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!"

In response, the President said Musk had "lost his mind."

Elon Musk Bends The Knee First

Speaking with NBC News on Saturday, Trump said it was "a shame that [Musk] is so depressed and so heartbroken," before threatening the Tesla CEO that he would "have to pay very serious consequences" if he were to bankroll Democratic groups or candidates in an upcoming election. The President has also not agreed to have a call with Elon, despite Musk saying he wanted to.

For now, it appears the President is standing strong. With both men known to be frustratingly stubborn with their egos, maybe Elon deleted his Epstein tweet as a way to get Trump to pick up his phone call.

There's also the possibility that Elon realized his tweet was not true, could potentially be seen as slanderous, or that he had taken things too far by tweeting it in the first place. Both Epstein's former defense lawyer, David Schoen, and Trump have denied any wrongdoing or ever being on "Epstein Island."

Trump and Elon Will Reconcile

"That’s called ‘old news,’ that’s been old news, that has been talked about for years," Trump told NBC News on Saturday regarding Musk's Trump-Epstein claims.

The thing with old news and old tweets – as Elon knows better than anyone else – they never fully go away, as his Trump claim will live on via screenshots forever, which makes me wonder why Musk bothered deleting it in the first place, unless it was to extend the aforementioned olive branch.

It will be interesting to see what happens next. As I've previously written, these two are so pivotal to each other as well as the betterment of America that I think it's only a matter of time until they are both at least cordial once again.

