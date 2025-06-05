Stephen A Smith Tries To Cozy Up To Elon Musk After Trump Fight In Apparent 2028 Presidential Push

Elon Musk has nearly unlimited sums of money to support whatever political candidate he thinks is best.

For the 2024 election, that was President Donald Trump. Musk joined Trump at rallies, he expressed his support on X, donated money, and worked tirelessly in swing states to help get Trump over the finish line. Then the two worked together on DOGE, as Musk got involved in government to cut wasteful spending.

They flew on Air Force One together, went to UFC events together. Musk had his kids around the White House. Everything seemed great. Until Thursday.

Musk went on a tirade on X for most of the afternoon, blasting Trump and Congress over the "Big Beautiful Bill," which he says will continue sending the US down an unsustainable fiscal path.

READ: President Trump And Elon Musk Are Fighting And No One Knows How To Respond

And apparent 2028 presidential election hopeful Stephen A. Smith might be looking to fill the void in Musk's life where his relationship with Trump used to be.

Stephen A. Smith Sends Post Out To Musk On Political Parties

Part of Musk's social media rant on Thursday included a poll asking his followers whether it's time to start a new political party in America "that actually represents the 80 percent in the middle."

Unsurprisingly, given how appealing the fictional middle is for most people, it got an overwhelming number of positive responses. Including from none other than Stephen A. Smith.

Smith posted in response, "Mr. @elonmusk I'm all for moving America to the CENTER. I'm definitely down for that cause! Sign me up!!!"

You can almost hear the fundraising checks for 2028 being written up now.

Smith has previously discussed the calls by imaginary supporters begging him to run for president, though has denied having any interest in politics.

READ: Stephen A. Smith Claims He Has No Interest In Politics While Stating He'd Win Presidency By 'Default'

His claim of being part of the "center" is equally inaccurate. While he will criticize the Democrat Party, he steadfastly refuses to do so to their faces. He's happy to call out Republicans though, whenever and wherever. In a sense, his constantly shifting views do make him well-qualified to be a politician.

Neither Musk nor Smith are truly "in the center," but it is, as always, good for the ego to act as though you rise above the pettiness of partisan politics. The true winners of Thursday's public disagreement are fans of comedy, including those who find it hilarious to think of Smith running for office.