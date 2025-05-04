Stephen A. Smith Claims He Has No Interest In Politics While Stating He'd Win Presidency By 'Default'

As someone who claims not to have any real interest in running for President, Stephen A. Smith sure pops up on political networks to talk about the prospect of a presidential run quite often. It's no secret the ESPN host loves the spotlight, but it has become abundantly clear in recent months that he also admires the idea of getting into politics.

It's almost as if Smith knows that if he continues to dance around the topic of a presidential run in 2028 that he'll continue to draw attention to himself, his current media endeavors, and his brand as a whole.

This may be giving CNN far too much credit, but it has to be aware of that very situation, yet that didn't stop the network or Jake Tapper from welcoming Smith onto "State of the Union" on Sunday.

Stephen A. Smith Says He Has 'No Choice' But To Consider Presidential Run

To Smith's credit, he put on a masterclass of dancing around the idea that he could actually try to get his name on the 2028 ballot, claiming he has zero interest in getting into politics. But,if he did, he'd undoubtedly win.

"I'm not prepared, I'm not qualified, and I have no political history whatsoever," Smith told Tapper. "I've never been interested in politics a day in my life, so how did I come to this conclusion where I've left the door open? I'll tell you how, elected officials have come up to me, folks in the street every single day, and not only that, but my own pastor in Brooklyn, New York, told me to ‘show respect to people who love and support you to leaving the door open because you never know what God has planned for you or us as a nation in the years to come.’"

Smith saying that he has left the door open to a potential presidential run is like me saying I have left the door open to winning the lottery, but hey, he gets millions of people a day to tune into him arguing about Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James every other day, so he's got a bit of a head start.

He also drips confidence, and he reminded the potentially hundreds of live viewers of CNN of that with his claim about actually winning the 2028 presidential election.

"I believe that, if I did take this very, very seriously, and I moved forward, and I decided that I wanted to be a politician, do I believe I could win? You're damn right, but it's by default, it's not because I'm the most qualified candidate in the world, it's because the state of our politics in our nation's capital," Smith continued.

Smith went on to explain that if he "had" to run for President - which is a strategic choice of word - he'd run as a Democrat, but the party would "pretty much need to be purged."