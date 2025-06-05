President Trump And Elon Musk Are Fighting And No One Knows How To Respond

President Trump is not happy with Elon Musk and isn't sure if they are even going to be friends anymore.

On Wednesday, the President made it very clear to reporters that he was "disappointed" in Musk over the Tesla CEO's public criticism of the Trump-backed Congressional spending bill, which has been nicknamed "The Big, Beautiful Bill," that is over 1,000 pages long and narrowly passed by two votes at the end of May.

Despite Elon and Trump being buddy-buddy since the President's Inauguration, with Elon even visiting the White House earlier this week, things have quickly turned awkward with both men going public with their disagreements with each other's positions on the massive, pork-filled spending bill. On Thursday, Musk even publicly challenged one of Trump's claims that Elon had seen the bill ahead of time as being "False."

TRUMP / MUSK FRIENDSHIP FADING

"I've always liked Elon… you saw the words he had for me, and he hasn't said anything about me… I'd rather have him criticize me than the bill, because the bill is incredible," Trump told reporters on Thursday in the Oval Office.

"I'm very disappointed, because Elon knew the inner workings of this bill better than almost anybody sitting here better than you people. He knew everything about it. He had no problem with it. All of a sudden, he had a problem, and he only developed the problem when he found out that we're going to have to cut the EV mandate, because that's billions and billions of dollars, and it really is unfair," Trump continued.

Musk immediately responded to the President's quote by tweeting from his X account to his 220+ million followers, saying Trump's claim was "False. This bill was never shown to me not even once and was passed in the dead of night so fast that almost no one in Congress could even read it!" Elon later tweeted that he'd even allow for the EV regulations that Trump claims would hurt Tesla to be included in the bill, so long as the massive amount of pork and kickbacks was taken out.

THEY AREN'T DONE YET…

Elon then began subtweeting the President, even pulling up receipts from 2013 in which he ripped Republicans that were raising the debt ceiling - the exact same thing Trump is advocating for in the Bill. "No member of Congress should be eligible for re-election if our country's budget is not balanced - deficits not allowed!" Trump wrote at the time.

The current debt of the United States is over $36 trillion and only getting bigger and more out of hand, which is what Elon's main contention with the bill is.

"Elon and I had a great relationship. I don’t know if we will anymore," Trump continued.

Clearly, the President isn't taking too kindly to Elon and the power he holds due to the fact that he literally owns X and is using it as an outlet to rip the Republicans' bill. At one point on Thursday, he even told reporters that he "Would have won Pennsylvania [in the 2024 Presidential Election] without Musk."

Musk then responded by posting a poll question to everyone on X and asked, "Is it time to create a new political party in America that actually represents the 80% in the middle?" In less than an hour it had over 400,000 votes.

As anyone who follows the Beltway knows, these kinds of things happen in politics, but the optics alone aren't great, as liberal Democrats sit around like sharks waiting for the first sign of damage in order to swarm and attack. That's exactly what's happening now, with Dems gleefully refreshing their X feeds in order to see what Musk or Trump are going to say next in order to further divide the President and the former head of his DOGE agency.

It was only a matter of time until Trump and Elon disagreed on something. Although it's true both men have egos and are sometimes frustratingly stubborn, any Democrat who is suddenly rooting for Musk (despite last week wanting to key Teslas cars) shows just how helpless they truly are with their Trump Derangement Syndrome. The fact that last week they hated Elon, but now love him because he is arguing with the President shows just how obsessed some of these people are.

All relationships and friendships go through a bit of a riff here or there. That's what's currently happening with the President and Elon. Everything will be fine. Just give it some time, people!

