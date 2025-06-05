Elon Musk Buries Donald Trump With Serious Accusation That Has Tesla Stock Plunging

Well, Elon's probably not coming back from this.

Well, here's a sentence I never thought I'd write: Tim Walz is looking great today!

God, what a miserable turn of events. Yes, I'm speaking as a Tesla guy. As someone who believes in Elon Musk. As someone who very much likes to see Tesla in the green.

It ain't in the green today. It's actually so far in the red, I think it's purple at this point. Like when a storm is so bad on the radar, it starts to turn purple? That's where we're at today with Tesla.

And it's all because Donald Trump and Elon Musk can't stop publicly bickering like a bunch of snot-nosed middle schoolers fighting over the hot girl in sixth period chemistry.

As of 3 p.m. Thursday – mere hours into the very public Trump vs. Musk feud over the BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL – Tesla's stock had cratered by nearly 10%.

Doesn't sound like a ton, until you do some quick math and realize that's $100 billion in market value.

One hundred … billion!

Elon Musk plays the Trump card

My God. What a day. What a rollercoaster. Here we were, all fat and happy because it finally seemed like the Republican Party was getting its act together, and then BAM – Elon and Trump start bitching over this spending bill.

Come on, guys. Goodness gracious. Can't we just act like adults one time? Please? And here's the most embarrassing part of the whole thing …

It's all playing out on social media! This is middle school shit. This is pathetic. This is more passive-aggressive than my mother-in-law when we don't visit on Christmas morning.

Well, scratch that. Forget the passive-aggressive stuff. Elon just went … full-on aggressive:

Yep. We're all cooked. It's over. I knew the Trump-Elon bromance would eventually sour, but even I thought we had at least another year until it happened.

But nope. Pretty sure Elon ain't coming back from "Trump's in the Epstein files." That smells like a burned bridge to me.

Pathetic.

They couldn't just get on the phone and hammer it out like men? Really? I don't care what you do. Fight each other. Arm wrestle. Talk about who can pull hotter women. I don't care. Just figure it out … in private!

All this public fighting is nonsense. This is Democratic Party crap. This is stuff that nobody should have time for, especially the two most powerful men in America.

Elon went to bat for Trump last year and helped him win an election. That's not my opinion. That's a fact. Without Elon saving Twitter, Trump wouldn't be back in office.

Conversely, Trump brought Elon into his White House, made him his right-hand man for months, and basically gave him the keys to the mansion. He brought Tesla's onto the property and drove them around like he was at an antique car show to save the stock back in April.

There was a ton of back-scratching … until the claws came out.

Elon hates the bill because it, according to him, largely ignores his DOGE cuts. He doesn't want us enslaved to debt. This bill pushes us further down the rabbit hole than we've ever been – according to Elon, of course.

For Trump, this bill is great, big, and beautiful. It's a massive tax cut. It secures the border for years to come. No tax on tips. All that stuff.

So, here we are. Elon is mad at Trump. Trump is mad at Elon. Both are now fighting on social media like they're 14.

And I'm gonna end up working until I'm 90.

Time to drink.