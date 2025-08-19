Mysterious Photo Of American Commando In Syria Goes Viral, Features Loaded Gear

A photo of an American military member in Syria is making waves online.

The United States maintains a significant, but largely covert, presence in Syria to battle different terrorist elements.

American forces entered the country to handle ISIS and have remained ever since. Some of America's most elite forces have rotated in and out of Syria over the years - which saw its former dictator Bashar Al-Assad flee in December.

Elite operators recently conducted a massive raid that killed multiple ISIS members in the country.

Photo of American commando in Syria goes viral.

Photos of American operators going viral is becoming very normal now that the wars are essentially over. The curtain is being pulled back on all the stories that have happened over the past couple of decades.

Every once in a while, we get a truly incredible photo with an unknown backstory, and that's what we have today.

The incredibly popular military page @socom_archive teamed up with @streakingdelilah to share a photo of an American operator decked out with a rifle, pano night vision and a plate carrier. Instead of a traditional uniform, he was dressed in a relatively low visibility outfit.

It's speculated he's likely a member of Delta Force or the 24th STS - both are Tier One units in the United States military.

Check out the photo below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Here's a fun fact for everyone curious as to why he has an American flag patch on the front of his plate carrier. It is extremely common for Tier One operators to have the flag featured there over just the arm.

The reason is believed to be due to the units being hostage rescue elements. They want to be easily identifiable on target as Americans.

There are some epic photos online of CAG members in full combat gear, and it's impossible to miss the flag on their chest. They want the good guys to know who they are, and they damn sure want the bad guys to know.

It's always great to see American operators out in the field. Those dudes are something else, and they're a major problem for bad guys. Wouldn't want to have it any other way. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.