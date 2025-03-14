Not Again! American Airlines Flight Catches Fire, Multiple People Injured

At least 12 people are injured after an American Airlines flight was diverted to Denver International Airport where it caught fire, forcing passengers out of the emergency exit rows and onto the wings and down the emergency slides.

The Boeing 737-800 plane had been diverted to Denver shortly after departing from Colorado Springs, Colorado due to some sort of mechanical issue, according to the FAA.

PASSENGERS HAD TO USE EMERGENCY SLIDES TO DEBOARD

Wild video footage taken from other passengers at the airport showed smoke pouring out of the airplane as it was heading back towards the tarmac. Fortunately, all 172 passengers and crew members were accounted for and safe, with 12 reporting minor injuries.

Passenger Ingrid Hibbitts explained in horrific detail to CBS News Colorado just how insane the whole entire ordeal was: "It was surreal. I was like, 'Is this gonna blow up? What's happening here? Are they gonna be able to put out the fire?' I'm really grateful that this happened on the ground because if this happened in the air, I don't think I'd be standing here telling you the story," the mother flying with her children told CBS.





ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!

The FAA says that they are investigating, obviously, which unfortunately is doing little to calm many fliers' nerves in recent months as the amount of airplane incidents continues to bring "WTF?!" vibes to anyone and everyone.

Honestly, I don't know how many times I can write stories about planes and the airline industry not getting their act together.

It literally seems like every other week I'm writing about potential, or actual, horrific situations regarding airplanes that REALLY shouldn't be happening in 2025 with all the technology that we have these days. As I've written repeatedly, everyone flying already feels uneasy and nervous to begin with - and that was before everything started seemingly falling apart (literally).

Whether it's clogged toilets causing people to take dumps in the aisle, planes coming WAY too close to colliding with each other, or twerking air flight attendants, we need to figure out how to fix whatever the heck is going on with our aviation industry and figure it out FAST.

