Air India Flight Had To Return To Chicago After Passengers Clogged 11 Of The Plane's 12 Toilets

Last week, an Air India flight out of Chicago had to turn around after about four and a half hours in the air. The reason for what turned out to be a nearly 10-hour flight to nowhere? The passengers clogged 11 out of the 12 toilets onboard the airplane.

View From The Wing reports that the 11th toilet gave up as the flight from Chicago O'Hare to Delhi crossed over Greenland. With more than 9 hours left in the trip and only one functioning toilet in business class, they decided to head back to Chicago.

The airline reported that once back at the airport, the 300 passengers and crew deplaned without any issues and were "provided with accommodation to minimize inconvenience." They also stated that arrangements were being made to help passengers reach their destination.

As for the airplane that sustained the barrage of toilet-clogging dumps, View From The Wing added that it was grounded at Chicago O'Hare for two days. It required "significant maintenance and cleaning" in order for the plane to return to operational status.

Add this crappy flight to the list of plane horror stories. There needs to be a full review of everything that took place on this flight.

If you lose one or two toilets on a 14-hour flight with 300 people, that's one thing, but having 11 go down requires action. I'm talking about a thorough investigation.

Hopefully Air India was doing that during the two days the plane was being restored. You have to look at everything.

What was served on the flight? Is there any evidence of a laxative or some kind being used? Was there something in the air supply?

You have to do some serious damage to clog an airplane toilet. These things are built to prevent this exact situation from unfolding in the friendly skies.

Let's hope they identified the issue and resolved whatever caused this near-catastrophic disaster. Could you imagine if the 12th went down what would have taken place?