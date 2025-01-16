Plane Horror Stories Go Viral, Prove Some People Are Awful

An incredible thread discussing plane horror stories is going viral on Reddit.

I was cruising around Reddit Thursday morning when I stumbled upon a thread that was a strange mix of nightmare fuel and comedy:

Crazy and wild situations that unfolded at 30,000 feet in the sky.

Now, most people hope to just get on a plane, fall asleep or watch a movie and land safely without any drama.

Unfortunately, that's not always the case. That leads us to a truly wild Reddit thread exposing situations nobody wants to be a part of.



I am in no way associated with the airline industry, but a few years back I was en route from somewhere in Asia to somewhere else in Asia (either Beijing to Tokyo or vice versa - I don't recall) and, when we got off, there was a guy "sleeping" in one of the seats. Turned out he'd died en route. I've always wondered how common that is. Hopefully not too.

A long flight from Seattle to Japan. Two single people in an otherwise empty four seat row start to hit it off. Two hours later they are sitting right next to each other and absolutely smitten in an otherwise empty four seat row. Three hours later they are sitting right next to each other with a couple blankets over their laps and hands. Both of them went to the bathroom in the back of the plane (they were seated closer to the front) within 3 minutes of each other. Get back to their seats eventually and fall asleep leaning on each other (aww). Guy wakes up and moves back to his original seat (to have more space to sleep I assume). Lady gets agitated. Guy goes back to sleep and lady watches movies, constantly looking over at him sleeping. Plane lands. Guy gets in opposite conga deplaning line than lady. I follow them onto the concourse (for science). Lady can't find guy. Guy is gone.

Had an FA who tried to film content for her OF onboard while on duty. She no longer works as an FA

Not my story but told to me by an old woman in a pub. She worked for Aer Lingus when it first opened as a FA. Usually the short haul trips between Ireland and England, she got offered a raise if she did a couple of transatlantic flights. Coming back from Chicago there was a man who kept "coming onto her" or as she said "some old married f*cker kept slapping my ass and calling me honey. I thought to meself, f*ck this." She proceeds to tell me how she brought the guy to the bathroom, feinted pulling down his trousers and punched him directly in the balls. She was fired for it, but told the story to me and a group of friends, she passed about four years ago and I keep telling her stories where I can to keep her memory alive.

An old lady waited until the seatbelt sign went on prior to landing, then got up to go to the toilet. Flight attendant came over, told her she had to sit down. There was a language barrier. There was lots of arguing. The old lady then slapped the flight attendant and a couple of others flight attendants rushed in. The old lady was sat back down, proceeded to sh*t herself, and was then arrested when the plane landed.

FA’s tell me most whack stories involve sleeping pills + alcohol. People think it’s a long flight, pop a sleeping pill, down a few drinks and wake up to find out they’ve been doing some very weird freaky sexual stuff and have zero recollection of doing it.

Second hand from the pilot. Its pre-9/11, terrorism hasnt quite taken on the Zeitgeist we know today. My friend is a captain on a Northwest flight and midway through the head FA comes in and informs him theres a bomb on the plane. Well this of course needs some attention, so he presses her on how shes sure of it. She replies that she overheard a passenger say the word "bomb" and "pilot" and went forward to warn the crew. Well this didn't really make sense to my friend, so he tells his FO to stay there and just be ready, and has the FA take him back to where she heard the threat. Somewhere around Buisness class there was an Indian fellow with a very thick accent, and he was fiddling with his brand new PDA. When my buddy walked over and asked him about it, he was very excited to show off his palm pilot. The FA was pretty red in the face after that one as i understand it

I work on C-17 airplanes and had to sleep on the cargo floor on a matt and sleeping bag. The loadmaster forgot to wake me up one time when we were landing and next thing I knew I was halfway down the cargo and all bruised up from all the bouncing we did. Probably not the nsfw people came here expecting but I felt pretty unsafe at the time.

So a plane is about to take off, and the first pilot does his typical announcements like "We'll be travelling at 35000 feet at a speed of...", you know, the whole routine. However, he forgets to turn off the microphone, so after the message, all the passengers hear him say to the co-pilot "You know what I'd really want now? A cup of coffee and a nice bl*wjob." So now, a stewardess is panicking and makes a run for the cockpit to tell him the microphone is still on. As she's running, from back of the plane, one of the passengers say "Hey, hon, don’t forget the coffee!"

Not me, but a friend of mine’s mom. Back in the early ‘70s she was a flight attendant. My friend’s dad was a politician flying with one of his friends/co-workers. The friend said to the flight attendant, "I’m doing you the biggest favor of your life," and shoved her into my friend’s dad’s lap. They wound up married and I eventually got one of my best friends out of it. Completely unacceptable behavior in any time though.

Not a flight attendant but I can say that my ex (former flight attendant) told me she gave the pilot some while on an empty flight when she used to be a stewardess in her 20s . First officer flew the jet while they were getting it on in the first class seats. She said joining the mile high club wasn’t all that.

Not an FA but a ground crew, we had a flight that was fully loaded and boarded and ready to push, but the captain told us it was going to be a while. About 15 minutes later, another ground crew drives up a set of stairs to the back of the plane and passengers start deboarding from both the jetbridge and the stairs meanwhile several fire tucks and ambulances show up. The FO came down to the ramp to inform us what was going on, apparently a very obese passenger had gotten stuck in their seat and was asking an FA for help getting out and in that process the passenger had explosive diarrhea all over himself, the seat, the FA, his seat mates, and all over the floor. The fire department ended up cutting the passenger out of the seat and the plane went out of service. It was so bad that they brought the stairs to exit the passengers behind him from the rear of the plane, something I have never seen done on a gate before.

The other day, a guy was taking a sh*t with the lav door wide open. The lav wasn’t a sliding one, just a regular swinging door (767-300). After he finished and wiped, I said, "What the hell?" and showed him how to close the door. He replied, "Oh, I didn’t know there was a door…"

One time, a passenger asked for a hot towel and then proceeded to use it to clean their feet. Needless to say, they were not asked back for future flights.

Not an FA, but worked for an airline and was friends with one. She was on a flight and some passengers were upset by something…turns out it was a woman breastfeeding her chihuahua.

I was on a flight where someone died. About eight rows up and across the aisle the woman sitting in the window seat was looking across the empty middle seat at the guy sitting in the aisle seat. She low key freaked out and started yelling a bit. Flight attendants came and they grabbed a blanket and put it over the guy’s head (which was at a really weird angle). I forget what they said on the announcement but for once NOBODY got up when we landed. Police and EMTs walked in the plane, picked up the body and put it on one of those super narrow aisle wheelchairs and took him off of the plane.

Flight for my honeymoon from NY to Dubai and on the largest plane there is, airbus double decker. Lady in first class upstairs missed the 10 different opportunities to hand her duty free to the flight crew, aka kept it on purpose. The plane pulls back from the gate to start to take off. Crew finds out and takes it from the lady who proceeds to freak the F out. We were sitting at the front of the lower level and hear a lot of screaming. The plane eventually pulls back to the gate, police rush in and arrest her, bringing her out right in front of us. Police then had to get statements from the crew which turned out that she hit the crew and then opened the door of the plane. This caused a 3 hour delay and we missed our connecting flight in Dubai. Real fun to spend first night of our honeymoon in a Muslim country airport hotel where they don't have queen or king beds and put us in a room with two twin beds....

Honestly, that thread was all over the place, and fortunately, I haven't had to experience anything like most of those stories.

Shockingly, I haven't witnessed any sex or any truly appalling behavior in the air. The worst thing that ever happened to me was a flight attendant once spilled a pre-flight drink on me, but it wasn't that big of a deal.

I also once had a flight attendant forget my drink order, and apologized by bringing me three shooters instead of one. So, overall, my flight experiences have been just fine.

