Twerking Flight Attendant Tells Her Side Of The Celebratory Dance Story That Got Her Fired

Some people get their day going and wake themselves up with some coffee. Others do some twerking in the aisle of an empty airplane. To each their own right?

Not for former flight attendant Nelle Diala. Earlier this year, it was revealed that she lost her dream job with Alaska Airlines after her celebratory wake-up twerking went viral.

This wasn’t any old morning twerk routine she was recording for social media. She had just completed her six-month probationary period with the airline.

If that's not a reason to twerk in the aisle, I don’t know what is. Diala told her side of the story this week to Inside Edition. She said, "I decided to just take advantage of the moment, to wake myself up and kind of get myself hyped up for my day basically."

As one does. What part of that is a fireable offense? She has some time to kill, she needed to get hyped up for the day and celebrate the end of her probationary period.

That sounds like an efficient use of her time if you ask this infrequent flier. Alaska Airlines disagreed. They fired her, stating, according to the twerking flight attendant, that she "broke their social media policy."

The twerking flight attendant isn’t going down quietly

Diala, as you might imagine, doesn’t agree with the airline's decision to end her employment. She posted the video, she told Inside Edition, because she was proud of her accomplishment.

"I was really proud of myself that I came so far. I just didn't think that my video and my post and the way I was dancing would be deemed as inappropriate."

She added, "I put on such a proud face every time I stepped on that plane, and for them to terminate me without giving me a chance, it just was unfair."

I asked this question back in January, and I'm going to ask it again. Do we want to live in a society where you can't film yourself twerking at work and then post it on social media?

I know I don’t. If you want to twerk at work and post it on social media, I say go for it. The haters won’t agree. They've already gone after Diala and tried to drag her down.

She's holding and pointing out the inconsistency between what is deemed appropriate and what is not. She shared a video of other twerking flight attendants and a pride flight Alaska Airlines did with drag queens.

She's fighting the good fight for all those who come after her and who hope to twerk in the aisles in the future.