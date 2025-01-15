Flight Attendant Fired For Twerking On The Job Asks 'What's Wrong With A Little Twerk Before Work?'

Since when has it been frowned upon to twerk at work? That's the question a self-described "ghetto bih till i D-I-E," again her words not mine, is asking after losing her job as a flight attendant for shaking what she was blessed with on the job.

Some would argue an even more important question from all of this is, do we want to live in a society where you can't film yourself twerking at work and then post it on social media.

There are pros and cons on both sides of the twerking at work debate, but in either case, is a one-time offense a fireable one? It was for Alaska Airlines when they reportedly fired flight attendant Nelle Diala.

According to the NY Post, Diala spent part of the two hours she was waiting on a plane for the captain to arrive, twerking in the aisle.

She captioned her video, "ghetto bih till i D-I-E, don’t let the uniform fool you" as she tossed it up on TikTok. She didn’t give it a second thought.

Why would she? It's not like twerking on the job is that big of a deal. Or so she thought.

The clip also ended up on Instagram, where it got some attention as well.

The dance while she was waiting for the arrival of the captain wasn’t only to help pass time, it was also reportedly a victory dance.

The flight attendant who was fired for twerking wants to know why you can't be yourself anymore

Diala is said to have been celebrating the end of her new hire probationary period. The good times didn’t last long and her twerking cost her the job just six short months into her contract.

After she was fired, she came up with a new caption and reposted the video along with it. She wrote, "Cant even be yourself anymore, without the world being so sensitive. Whats wrong with a little twerk before work, people act like they never did that before."

There are some excellent points made here. Why can't people be themselves without the world being so sensitive? What exactly is wrong with a little twerk before work? And people really need to get off their high horses and quit acting like they've never twerked at work.

Seriously, who among us hasn’t done a little twerk at work? It happens from time to time, and it doesn’t have to cost you your job. It doesn’t have to be this way. Diala has started a GoFundMe to help her after she was "wrongfully fired."

"I never thought a single moment would cost me everything," she wrote according to The Post. "Losing my job was devastating."

But all was not lost after losing her flight attendant job. Her job, in addition to the perks of traveling around the world, helped her to fund her "blossoming lingerie and dessert businesses."

It's that entrepreneurial spirit and her will to twerk that will serve her well as she moves forward and tries to silence the many haters out there.

Haters who say things like "You don’t respect the uniform, you don’t respect your job then" in response to her losing her job. Wherever she lands, you had better believe she'll be twerking.