Twerking Pole Vaulter Alysha Newman Addresses Critics After Celebration Goes Viral

Canadian pole vaulter Alysha Newman had herself a day on Wednesday. The 30-year-old set a record for her country and won a bronze medal in the process.

It just so happened that the medal was also Team Canada's first Olympic pole-vaulting medal in 112 years. Oh, and the three-time Olympian also became an overnight internet star.

Alysha accomplished that impressive feat when she went viral with a twerking celebration. Now that's having yourself a day in Paris at the Olympics.

Can't a pole vaulter win a medal at the Olympics and choose to celebrate how they want to in peace? I think we all know the answer to that.

The added attention has given her OnlyFans a boost, but it's also given critics something to talk about. That doesn't appear to be bothering Alysha all that much.

Alysha Newman isn't too worried about what the critics have to say

The "Pole Vault Queen" spoke with German outlet BILD about her content, which helps to fund her training. She said, "I earn money with what I post - you have to log in to find out. It makes me confident and I feel good about it."

There could be some content of hers where she isn't wearing much, but you'll never find her completely naked. Her OnlyFans, as she explains, is much more interactive than simply pictures of her.

"I post a lot of my training sessions, talk about nutrition and lots of tips and tricks," Alysha added. If you don't like what she's doing, she's not here to try to change your mind.

"Of course, many people have a certain cliché when they think of OnlyFans. I can't change many people's minds. But this website has connected me with many fans, more than any other pole vaulter before. What others think about it doesn't bother me. I am who I am and I do it well."

Insert standing ovation here. Well said by the twerking pole vaulter. Alysha Newman is a star on and off the track. She was ready for her moment and made the most of it.

Now she's going full steam ahead and if you don't like it you better get off the track or she's going to run you over.