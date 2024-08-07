Canadian Pole Vaulter Alysha Newman Twerks After Securing The Bronze Medal

Canadian pole vaulter and content creator Alysha Newman isn't leaving the Olympics empty-handed this year. Her third time at the Summer Games has her taking home a medal when she packs her bags and leaves Paris.

The "Pole Vault Queen" as she refers to herself on the funder of her training, OnlyFans, earned herself a bronze medal on Wednesday.

This was more than a medal that will allow Alysha to add "Olympic medal winner" to her bio on her social media platforms. It's also Team Canada's first Olympic pole-vaulting medal in 112 years.

Alysha took home the bronze behind Australia's Nina Kennedy, who earned her country's first Olympic gold in the pole vault, and USA's Katie Moon, who took silver.

The medal winning attempt by the Canadian pole vaulter reached a height of 4.85 meters and, on top of being medal worthy, the attempt set a new Canadian national record.

Not a bad finish for the 30-year-old who qualified for the final for the first time in her three Olympic appearances. The only thing more impressive than ending up on the podium might be her celebration.

Alysha Newman was ready to twerk at the Olympics should she earn a medal

Alysha started her celebration before she had even hit the mat. She knew she had secured a medal and ran around before pausing to twerk for the crowd.

What a beautiful moment. The hard work, the overcoming of her injuries, the domination of the cold tub, and, of course, the history that she made. Twerking is the only celebration that's appropriate for such a moment.

It wouldn’t have made sense if Alysha won a medal and simply ran around screaming in celebration.

That works for other Olympic athletes, but not this Olympic athlete. The content game has been too good to her. She needed a way to make sure people took note of her work and she did that.

Credit to me. I called it all the way back in January when I said that she was "someone to watch when the Olympics get here this summer." She had just put on an elite performance in a cold tub in the snow.

There was something about the way she, without hesitation, went for it. It was different. She was doing anything and everything to prepare well in advance and it paid off.

Alysha earned that medal and the twerking celebration that followed. Congratulations.