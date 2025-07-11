Multi-Millionaires Michelle Obama, Julia Louis-Dreyfus Complain About How Tough Women Have It In America

I've been holding something back for years now that I feel ready to get off my chest … you ready?

I used to be terrified of Michelle Obama running for president. Terrified.

Not only because of her insane policies, but because I truly believed she would win. I thought if anyone could beat Trump last year, it would be Michelle Obama. I grew up during both Obama Admins, so I know exactly how popular they are. If you think MAGA's a cult, buddy – you ain't seen NOTHING yet.

Trump fans are peanuts compared to Obama followers. Trust me. I lived it.

Anyway, I've long thought that Michelle Obama could run for president, and actually win, and that scared the piss out of me.

Until now …

I take it all back. Ever since she started her insufferable podcast, I've realized she's actually an idiot, and I've got nothing to worry about.

PHEW!

How about the BS coming from Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Obama here?

I mean, goodness gracious. Incredible conversation here from two of the wealthiest women in America. To sit there, with straight faces, and talk about how tough you have it – when you're both worth over $300 million – is batshit crazy.

It's so delusional, even for a pair of insufferable Libs.

This is almost like a View skit. Seriously. This is the stuff you see on that ridiculous show all the time. All four of those psychopaths have their heads so far up their own asses, they're in an entirely different world.

I don't even know how that's physically possible, but they make it work.

That's what we have here. Julia Louis-Dreyfus – who has been rich her entire life! – just nodding along as Michelle Obama whines about how difficult it is being a woman in America.

"We have so many landmines, and barriers, and ‘don'ts,' and limitations …"

What? Huh? Hey, Michelle – enlighten us, please. What are they? Can you give even one example? Just one?

"Baked in … baked in, without us knowing it."

What the hell does that even MEAN, Elaine? Like, what are these two idiots even saying? I truly don't know. I've watched it 100 times, and I'm as confused as ever.

PS: how about beta boy Craig just sitting there and taking it? Doesn't even say a word. Doesn't push back at all. What a simp. Perfect for the Democratic Party.

Anyway, the good news from this is that we no longer have to worry about Michelle Obama seriously running for president. She's clearly a dummy.

The bad news is that Seinfeld just became a bit of a bummer of a watch.

Sad.