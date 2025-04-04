Michelle Obama Humiliates Herself With Pathetic Podcast Data

Michelle Obama's podcast is a total and complete disaster.

President Barack Obama's wife recently launched a podcast with her brother, Craig, and it received an incredible amount of media attention.

Who was asking for a Michelle Obama podcast? Your guess is as good as mine because it seems like that's something nobody would be interested in.

Yet, the media hyped it up like it was the next best thing after sliced bread and cold beer. The early numbers weren't great…..and things are shaping up to get much worse.

Michelle Obama's podcast puts up horrible viewership numbers.

The latest four videos shared by the former First Lady are so bad that it's hard to believe they're even real. The last four videos published have a *COMBINED* 50,200 views as of publication.

The latest video has just 1,200 views in nearly a day. A random blogger could upload a video of themselves watching paint dry and likely beat those numbers.

I've said it before when analyzing Michelle's numbers, and I'll say it again. There's a very easy fix here to immediately boost her numbers:

Interview her husband - the former Commander-in-chief!

The fact she's married to the former President and isn't leading every show with him is wild, in my humble opinion.

Say whatever you want about Obama, but the man remains incredibly popular with liberals. He hasn't been in office for more than eight years, but absolutely still moves the needle for the left.

Instead of executing that easy fix, it appears Michelle Obama is more interested in talking about topics nobody cares about, and the numbers reflect that simple fact.

This is a reminder that not everyone on the planet needs a microphone in front of their face. Most people just aren't that interesting. What do you think about her horrible viewership? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.