Michelle Obama's Podcast Numbers Are Pathetic, Episode With A-List Star Bombs

Michelle Obama's early days in the podcasting game are a disaster.

Former President Barack Obama's wife decided to jump into podcasting by launching one with her brother, Craig, and it's not going well.

Despite an all-out media campaign to get attention, she's not really moving the needle. Her most-watched video is at 265,000. No other video comes close.

It has ticked upward since its launch, but that's not good for someone with her level of fame and media backing.

Michelle Obama's podcast with Seth Rogen bombs.

America's former First Lady released a new episode Wednesday featuring Seth Rogen. Say whatever you want about Rogen, but he's been very famous for the better part of two decades. He's a legit Hollywood star, but apparently not with enough power to bring in the viewers.

The episode is sitting at just 3,400 views after being up for eight hours. That's not just bad. It's downright pathetic.

You can see a photo of the numbers eight hours after its release below, and definitely let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

This is a pretty simple reminder that the internet is not the TV world. Authenticity is what connects with people in the new media era.

You can't fake it. You either have it or you don't. The tweet below sums it up nicely. Why is Michelle Obama talking about how to behave on a plane when she traveled on government jets for eight years and has the resources to fly private whenever she wants?

There is an obvious fix here that could probably fix her numbers immediately:

Interview her husband…..the man who once controlled America's nuclear arsenal.

I hate to offer unsolicited advice, but I'm very confident that it would turn things around immediately. The fact she didn't open with that is a clear mistake.

It should be very entertaining to see how much worse these numbers can get. I fear we're not near rock bottom. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.