Michelle Obama's Podcast Puts Up Humiliatingly Low Numbers, Is A Total Disaster

Former First Lady Michelle Obama's entrance into the podcast game is off to a terrible start.

Barack Obama's wife has been famous since he ran for election back in 2008 and ultimately became President.

She's one of the most famous people on the planet. Generally speaking, if you're mega-famous, you can at least get decent viewership numbers if you want to launch a podcast.

That's why so many people with platforms seem to do it, but it's not working for Michelle Obama.

Michelle Obama's podcast is bombing.

Michelle launched a podcast with her brother, Craig Robinson, and the numbers are comically low for someone with her fame.

Let's break down the three videos currently on YouTube:

(Official Trailer) IMO with Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson: 19,000 views

Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson Start a Podcast: 42,000 views

Some Friendships Need to Go with Issa Rae: 14,000 views

Those numbers are pathetic. Breaking Points star and my old buddy Saagar Enjeti summed it up nicely with the tweet below.

Even more embarrassing, there was a massive media push behind Michelle Obama's podcast.

The media was all in on making her a podcasting star, and clearly missed the mark. We apparently found the only mega-famous person on the planet not capable of putting up numbers.

That's not an award anyone wants to win.

Best of luck to Michelle the rest of the way with her new endeavor. It certainly seems like she's going to need it. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.