'Mormon Wives' Add Claims Of Escorts & Orgies To The List Of Activities In The Soft Swinging Utah Suburbs

The well-publicized drama surrounding Taylor Frankie Paul and The Bachelorette isn’t the only drama involving one of the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives stars taking place right now.

It turns out there's a lot allegedly going on behind closed doors in the Utah suburbs. TFP's tales of soft swinging aren't the only salacious activities folks are enjoying. There are escorts and orgies too.

That's according to Mormon Wives star Jessi Draper, who claimed during an appearance on Call Her Daddy that her estranged husband, Jordan Ngatikaura, was into those kinds of extracurriculars.

She says she has proof that her ex was hiring escorts during their five-year marriage. Draper said, reports Page Six, that she was "sent so much proof" from one of the women that worked for the escort service.

"He denied it when I brought it to him, but… it was real," she alleged.

Not only that, Draper believes he attended "orgies or sex parties." She received this information from her sister, who was allegedly told by someone who regularly attends these events, that Ngatikaura was "always there."

After learning about these allegations, Draper decided to end their relationship. She reportedly broke up with her husband on March 13. He filed for divorce six days later.

"This has not been an easy decision, and it comes with a heavy heart. I’m grateful for the shared memories and the lessons," he told People.

"While our paths are now moving in different directions, my priority remains my children and ensuring they feel loved, supported, and protected through this transition. I am committed to handling this next chapter with kindness and respect. I kindly ask for privacy and understanding."

Privacy and understanding would be nice. How about some court drama and allegations of escorts and orgies instead?

See, Taylor Frankie Paul isn’t the only one having some wholesome fun.