For Some Reason Fans Of 'The Bachelorette' Are Upset That A Recovering Soft Swinger Was Chosen For New Season

Taylor Frankie Paul is cast as The Bachelorette — and Bachelor Nation is already in meltdown mode.

I've somehow managed to avoid watching a single episode of The Bachelorette over its run of 21 seasons. That impressive streak, credit to me, could be coming to an end with Season 22.

You're probably wondering why that is. How could a disciplined man of honor and integrity such as myself turn his back on such an achievement?

The answer is a simple one. When you boil it down, it's really just two words. Soft swinging. That gets your attention. Is the reality TV show headed in that direction?

We'll most likely have to tune in to find out when it returns in 2026 with Mormon TikTok influencer, and I'm assuming a recovering soft swinger at this point, Taylor Frankie Paul, as the show's lead.

For the record, I don’t know if she's given up soft swinging entirely. I do know she likes talking about it, so there's a chance it could get a mention during the show.

The selection of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star came out of leftfield. The lead for The Bachelorette from what I've read is usually selected from the contestants on the most recent season of The Bachelor.

Taylor Frankie Paul Skips Line, Becomes Lead Without Ever Playing Game

After not airing The Bachelorette in 2025, the show went in a completely different direction by choosing TFP who hasn’t ever appeared on any prior seasons of The Bachelor. Now, if they were trying to get people like me interested in the show, it worked.

Will I watch? That remains to be seen, but I am interested.

If you give me a promo or two with soft swinging, I could be persuaded to tune in until, at minimum, the first commercial. That's all the effort I put into most shows.

If you don’t have me by then, it's tough to get me back.

How do actual fans of the show, the so-called Bachelor Nation, feel about Taylor Frankie Paul cutting in line and daring to bring interest to the show? They hate it.

It's their thing, and they don’t care if they're among the few, the proud, the angry. There are many of them, the all-knowing and wise Joy Behar among them, who weighed in on our favorite soft swinger being given an opportunity to increase ratings.

Joy had this to say, reports Cinema Blend, "So will these bachelors line up to be baby daddy No. 3? Isn't that the whole point of the show? To find your lover and get married? But, she's got a little bit of baggage."

Bachelor Nation had similar things to say: