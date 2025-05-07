Mormon TikTok Influencer Promises New Details About 'Soft Swinging Parties' In New Season Of Reality Show

There's more, believe it or not, to the soft-swinging scandal that turned a Mormon community in Utah into the talk of the internet. It all started when Mormon TikTok influencer Taylor Frankie Paul revealed that her marriage had fallen apart and swinging in the suburbs was to blame.

That was all the way back in June 2022. Fast-forward to today and, after a run-in with the law and all the drama surrounding that, TFP and her fellow Mormon wives have landed a reality show on Hulu. By now you would think all the juicy swinging scandal details were out.

They're not. Taylor Frankie Paul says there are more details that she hasn’t shared yet. Some of the people involved have been named.

Allegations of cheating outside the soft-swinging parties have been made, but what went down during the parties hasn’t been revealed before.

Those details are coming, TFP tells Us Weekly.

She's going to be sharing the dirty secrets of what was going on in those kinky parties that added some excitement to the quiet Mormon homes in the upcoming season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

Mormon TikTok influencer Taylor Frankie Paul is revealing more details about those soft-swinging parties she's known for

"I haven’t told before what we were up to at these parties, and it’s obviously not something I’m proud of, but it’s freeing at the same time," she admitted to Us Weekly.

The group of swingers were hopping in the shower together and having sex. They were sharing the same bed while getting it on. These parties were anything but boring.

They would even pull out the blindfolds, Taylor teased. If you want more than that, you'll have to catch the second season of the Mormon wives' reality show, which will debut on May 12.

Going back to the soft-swinging well and revealing there are more details coming isn’t a bad way to promote a reality TV show. Like it or not, TFP knows the content game.

I'm not going to be shocked at all if this group manages to get mixed up in another swinger-related scandal. They're not built for boring.