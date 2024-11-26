Mormon TikTok Influencer Shares Video & Picture Evidence From Her Soft Swinging Scandal

Taylor Frankie Paul made headlines in the summer of 2022 thanks to the world of Mormon "soft swinging," which cost the TikTok influencer her marriage.

The scandal also helped the group of Mormon wives land their own reality TV show. That has done little to tamp down the drama surrounding TFP and crew.

Last week, Taylor was tossing out accusations that nobody from her Momtok group had acknowledged her appearance at the CMA Awards. That was just the beginning of it.

On Monday, Taylor was sharing receipts in the form of video, pictures, and text messages on TikTok from the soft swinging scandal. It was in response to a woman involved, Kenna Rowley, releasing a five-part series of videos telling her side of the story.

In the videos, Kenna claimed that her husband had cheated on her with one of the women they had done some soft swinging with. It started off with the three couples hooking up with their spouses present, then, according to Kenna, her husband started spending time with TFP alone.

TFP has a different version of events. She posted a video on TikTok that was captioned, "Well she deserves an acting award. The amount of times SHE wanted to play."

Mormon TikTok influencer shares some proof from her soft swinging scandal

She then shared her proof that included a video of her kissing Kenna, a picture of the two of them with Kenna's husband, and text messages.

The video included text that read, "She never asked to stop, she was one of the instigators and sent HER husband to get me, but tell your side sis."

Taylor held onto the evidence should this scenario arise. She responded to a comment about having the proof of soft swinging on her phone by saying, "I knew there would be a day I’d have to defend some lies. Took two years but here we are."

Here we are indeed. I wonder what else from the world of Mormon soft swinging is on TFP's phone. If she keeps getting hit with accusations, maybe we'll end up seeing more of it. It is the holiday season after all.