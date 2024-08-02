'Soft Swinging' Mormon Wives Land Their Own Reality TV Show

There's a light, if that's what you want to call it, at the end of the long dark scandalous "soft swinging" tunnel. A group of swinging Mormon wives in Utah have landed their own reality TV show.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is hitting Hulu in September.

The show follows a group of influencer moms and shows what they're really up to after the viral swinging scandal involving Mormon TikTok influencer Taylor Frankie Paul took the world by storm.

TFP's marriage was ruined when she took things too far and ended up "going all the way." She's had issues since then when she was arrested on domestic violence charges for an alleged incident with her boyfriend.

What better way to put that all behind you than with a reality TV show? I can't think of one.

The show plans to explore the drama that these hot swinging Mormon wives have had to deal with following TFP taking things too far during a "soft swinging" session.

The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives Is About To Make Stars Out Of Some Of These Hot Momfluencers

"The scandalous world of a group of Mormon mom influencers implodes when they get caught in the midst of a swinging sex scandal that makes international headlines," a press release about the new show announces, according to the Daily Mail.

"Now, their sisterhood is shook to its core. Faith, friendship and reputations are all on the line. Will #MomTok be able to survive and continue to give the rulebook a run for its money, or will this group fall from grace?"

Who doesn't want to tune in for that? First you tell me that some Mormons are putting together underground partner-swapping sessions and one of those sessions got out of hand.

Now you're telling me there's going to be a show shining a light on all the secrets these Mormon wives are carrying around with them. Sign me up.

There wouldn't be a show without Taylor Frankie Paul, now 30, so, of course, she's one of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives cast members. She's joined by several others, all reportedly in their 20s and 30s.

There's no more wondering what's going on in some parts of Utah anymore. If they deliver on even a fraction of what the press release promises, we're in for a ride.