America's Favorite Soft Swinger Still Has Time For Drama Accusing Former Friend Of Sleeping With Baby Daddy

The Utah suburbs will never be the same thanks to Mormon TikTok influencer Taylor Frankie Paul and a viral scandal that ended her marriage and turned her into America's favorite soft swinger.

Since then, the mom of three has been arrested, launched a reality show with some of her soft-swinging Mormon friends, and been selected as the next Bachelorette, a move fans of the show hate, but could save the franchise.

Despite all of that and the fate of the entire Bachelor franchise possibly on her shoulders, TFP still has plenty of time on her hands for drama. That sort of will is exactly how you go from soft swinger to The Bachelorette.

Paul's latest pot stirring drama involves one of her baby daddies and one of her former friends. She doesn’t name either and, like the professional that she is, she posted the drama-inducing claims, then deleted it.

According to US Weekly, who was drinking this all up in an oversized Stanley tumbler, the now-deleted Instagram post read, "Just found out the snake in the middle IS sleeping with my baby daddy, meanwhile crying to me because she just got dumped by a married man. These desperate girls will do desperate things."

The Mormon MomTok Mayhem Machine Rolls On

These desperate girls will do desperate things, won't they? Which baby daddy? Who knows? Which former friend? Well, she hinted at that in some follow-up posts that US Weekly was using their giant straw to drink up.

One of the posts Paul shared included a picture of a woman hugging her with the caption, "Again, my face… Are we done? Couldn’t have me so you went for easier target. Not friends, because I KNEW BETTER. Girl BYE."

Is that the type of drama from Taylor Frankie Paul that saves The Bachelor franchise? The internet seems to enjoy it, whether the hardcore fans of the show will is another story. But you have to believe some of her MomTok followers are going to tune in.

You also have to factor in what she could possibly pull out of her soft swinging bag of tricks. That's worth, at minumum, a handful of viewers.