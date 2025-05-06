Morgan Wallen Spins Fans Into A Frenzy With New Song Tease: LISTEN

Morgan Wallen continues to tease music ahead of his album coming out.

The country music icon's new album "I'm the Problem" hits shelves and streaming sites on May 16, and hype is at a deafening level.

Every track he's released so far from the 37-song album has been outstanding. It appears the "Neon Eyes" singer is about to take his career to another level.

That now includes a new tease.

Morgan Wallen teases new song "Superman."

Wallen hopped on his Instagram story Monday to announce the tease for his new song "Superman." It will be released on streaming platforms this Friday. He previously briefly teased the song several months ago.

It certainly appears like it's going to be the latest hit from Wallen, judging from the 58-second preview he released for fans.

You can give it a listen below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

The comments on YouTube were immediately flooded with people showing their support for Wallen's latest track:

This is about to be the album of the summer

If the new album hit any harder we’d all be knocked out.

The dude is crushing it with this album. You really see how much personal feeling went into it. Especially this song.

Can't wait! All pre-released songs on repeat 🎧 11 days 🔥

Album of the century ❤

This album about to be on repeat for the rest of the year at least

I just know this album is going to be my 'most streamed' this summer

This song gives me goosebumps!! Love it and can’t wait for the album!

I love this!

He sings the songs of our souls…..

I've only heard half of it and I already love it

Do we think people are excited for "I'm the Problem" to drop next Friday? I think the answer to that is obvious, and it's an overwhelming yes.

Morgan Wallen is cooking up a masterpiece. As a big fan, I think I speak for a lot of people when I say Spotify is going to be bumping all day on May 16.

Make sure to keep checking back for any updates on Wallen as we have them, and make sure to let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.