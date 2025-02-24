Morgan Wallen Sets Internet On Fire With New Song, Has Fans Going Crazy: LISTEN

Morgan Wallen, once again, has captivated the attention of the country music industry.

The "Neon Eyes" singer is the biggest star in country music, and it's not close. The man sells out stadiums across America and pumps out hits.

His popularity is unlike anything we've seen in music in a long time. One of the reasons why is because people connect with his songs and lyrics.

Morgan Wallen teases new song "Superman."

Wallen is releasing his new album "I'm the Problem" this year and also going on tour. He's gearing up for a monster 2025, and that now includes a song about his young son.

"Been trying for a long time to write a song I loved to my son. None of them ever feel good enough because of how perfect I want something like this to be. And not saying this is perfect, but I am very proud of it. Here is a clip, It’s called 'Superman,'" Wallen announced Monday on Instagram when he dropped a tease for the new track.

It's very good, and gives a bit of a history lesson about Wallen's life and mistakes.

Give it a listen below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

The comments section was immediately lit on fire by fans:

I like how you can witness Morgan changing from album to album. This man is done with his wild years and matured.

Parenthood is never perfect but this song is real close

Why you gotta gut me on a Monday morning 😭 Too good ♥️

love the vulnerability in this one!

This is simply just amazing and already one of your best songs. Can’t wait for this next album

Yessir

It’s amazing. Indy will love it

lord’s finest work is this man’s voice

Thanks for making cry on a Monday morning when I’m trying to get ready for work. This is so sweet.

Does Morgan Wallen know how to captivate his fans or does he know how to captivate his fans? The answer is yes.

He's outrageously talent, and appears to be growing and maturing. The man has made some serious mistakes and foolish decisions during his career.

None were bigger than lobbing a chair off the roof of a Nashville bar. Now, he's reflecting on those mistakes in what will certainly be a monster hit.

What do you think of Wallen's latest song? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.