Morgan Wallen Has Internet Talking With Epic Performance Of Hit Song: WATCH

Morgan Wallen has fans talking after dropping an awesome performance of one of his latest hit songs.

The country music icon's new album "I'm the Problem" hits shelves and streaming platforms May 16. Hype is certainly at a deafening level.

The "Neon Eyes" singer is also launching a new stadium tour this year with dates across America. Wallen is going to print cash in the coming months at an unfathomable level.

As a big fan, I might have to find a way to get my hands on some tickets.

Morgan Wallen releases new performance of "I'm the Problem."

Wallen is doing his best to make sure hype only continues to escalate going into the May 16 release of his new album.

That includes dropping The Shop Session of the title track. For those of you unfamiliar with The Shop Session, it's literally what it sounds like. Wallen is cranking out tunes from an auto body shop.

Check out the awesome performance released Monday below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It didn't take long at all for the comments section to be flooded with praise for Wallen's performance:

These shop sessions are so much better than the studio versions imo. Feels way more raw and the instruments get more of a spotlight.

This deserves a Spotify upload

One thing is certain. You'll never be the problem in our ears

Shop sessions always hit so hard

In studio. In a garage. On a stage. This guy delivers straight fire 🫡🔥🔥🔥🔥

I’ve never heard a bad song by this man since he came out years ago. Bro has definitely cured and helped many people through tough times and depression. Salute 🫡

Never in my entire life did I think I would listen to country or even love it, but now I've realized it's what I searched after all these while

We need a full The Shop Sessions album at this point!

Spotify hates to see us coming on May 16th 🔥

Masterclass! I prefer this version over the original version!!

Best voice in the industry 🙌🏼

Morgan we need this on Spotify and Apple Music

Such a damn good song. Here comes the album of the year!

You can say a lot of things about Morgan Wallen, but the one thing you can't say is that he doesn't move the needle in a huge way in the country music world.

He's the biggest star in the genre, and it's not particularly close. He produces some of the most popular music in the world, has millions of fans and is ready to take things to a new level with "I'm the Problem" on May 16th.

Something tells me it will immediately shoot to the top of the charts on Spotify and other streaming platforms.

Make sure to check back to OutKick for the latest updates on Wallen and his new album as we have them, and make sure to send me all your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.