Morgan Wallen Creates Frenzy Online With Awesome New Song, Reactions Pour In: LISTEN

Morgan Wallen dropped a big collaboration with Post Malone for fans Friday.

The country music superstar's new album - "I'm the Problem" - drops May 16th, and he's also launching a new mega-tour this year.

Wallen's momentum is unstoppable, and that now includes another song with the rap star turned country singer.

Morgan Wallen releases ‘I Ain’t Coming Back' with Post Malone.

Wallen teased a new song with Post Malone earlier in the week. The two previously collaborated on Posty's song "I Had Some Help" from the album "F-1 Trillion."

Well, Wallen released "I Ain't Comin' Back" for fans early Friday morning, and it's every bit as good as you'd expect.

Give it a listen below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Fans flooded the comments section to show support for Wallen's latest big hit:

I’ll come back and listen every notification

Morgan got us waiting for the whole album like a kid waiting to open all of their presents on Christmas eve

I have never clicked so fast before. Who else stopped what they were doing immediately?

I can already tell this song is going to be the "I had some help" of 2025 summer

So ready for another Wallen summer!! 🔥🔥

Only album I’ll probably be listening to this summer

We Still Got 30 More Bangers On The Way!! 💪🔥🐐

Post Malone is a total gem! That dude should've held the Grammy for Best Country album!

This is the summer of Wallen.

Did Morgan Wallen do it again or did Morgan Wallen do it again? His new album "I'm the Problem" is going to explode on the charts.

Why do I say that? Every single song he's released from it so far has turned into an instant hit. Now, the talented singer, once again, is teaming up with Post Malone.

Yeah, I'd say Wallen is in for a monster year.

What do you think of Wallen's latest song and upcoming album? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.