Morgan Wallen Stuns Fans With Major News About New Album: DETAILS

Morgan Wallen dropped some major news about his new album Wednesday.

Wallen's new album "I'm the Problem" drops May 16th, and hype is already at a deafening level. The country music sensation has a history of dropping hits, and all signs point to his latest album being absolutely loaded.

Now, fans have a significant update to soak up.

Morgan Wallen's new album "I'm the Problem" comes out May 16th. (Photo by Derek White/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Morgan Wallen reveals "I'm the Problem" will have 37 songs.

There had been some rumors and speculation that "I'm the Problem" would feature a staggering 37 songs. That's no longer a rumor.

It's now confirmed.

Wallen posted Wednesday on Instagram that the album does have 37 songs and features collaborations with Tate McRae, Eric Church, Hardy, Ernest and Post Malone. That's a lot of star power for one album.

You can see the entire 37-song tracklist in the tweet below.

If you're going to drop a new album, you might as well swing for the fences. That's exactly what Morgan Wallen is doing by including 37 songs on "I'm the Problem."

Go big or go home. It's that simple, and Wallen has never been one to play it safe. In fact, he's made himself a very wealthy man by dabbling in all different sections of the country music genre.

It clearly works very well for him.

Morgan Wallen's new album "I'm the Problem" features 37 songs and comes out May 16th. The country music star confirmed the number of songs in a Wednesday Instagram post. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

I already have May 16th circled on the calendar and I know several country music fans are in the same boat. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

David Hookstead