Morgan Wallen's New Album Details Are Absolutely Insane, Will Have Fans Talking
Morgan Wallen fans appear to be in for a wild ride with his new album.
The country music sensation is dropping his latest album - "I'm the Problem" - for the country music world on May 16th, and hype is off the charts.
He's already released several impressive tracks from the album. Every single one has been a banger, and the expectation is that the full album will be every bit as good.
Morgan Wallen's upcoming album is loaded with songs.
Well, I hope people are ready for a lot of music on "I'm the Problem" because that's exactly what they're going to get from Wallen.
The album listing on Apple Music shows a staggering 37 tracks listed. Six of the 37 songs are already out.
Dropping a new album is always exciting news. Dropping an album with 37 songs is next level impressive. That's a lot of new songs for fans to dissect and blast on repeat.
As a Morgan Wallen fan, I couldn't be more excited. If you want a taste of what to expect, smash the play button on the video below.
Wallen has a unique ability to appeal to just about all country music fans. He can crush your emotions and make you want to party all in the span of a few minutes.
That's why he sells out football stadiums across the country.
Circle May 16th on your schedule because it's going to be a great day. Hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.