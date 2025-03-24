Morgan Wallen's New Album Details Are Absolutely Insane, Will Have Fans Talking

Morgan Wallen fans appear to be in for a wild ride with his new album.

The country music sensation is dropping his latest album - "I'm the Problem" - for the country music world on May 16th, and hype is off the charts.

He's already released several impressive tracks from the album. Every single one has been a banger, and the expectation is that the full album will be every bit as good.

Morgan Wallen's upcoming album is loaded with songs.

Well, I hope people are ready for a lot of music on "I'm the Problem" because that's exactly what they're going to get from Wallen.

The album listing on Apple Music shows a staggering 37 tracks listed. Six of the 37 songs are already out.

Morgan Wallen's new album "I'm the Problem" features 37 songs.

Dropping a new album is always exciting news. Dropping an album with 37 songs is next level impressive. That's a lot of new songs for fans to dissect and blast on repeat.

As a Morgan Wallen fan, I couldn't be more excited. If you want a taste of what to expect, smash the play button on the video below.

Wallen has a unique ability to appeal to just about all country music fans. He can crush your emotions and make you want to party all in the span of a few minutes.

That's why he sells out football stadiums across the country.

Circle May 16th on your schedule because it's going to be a great day. Hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

