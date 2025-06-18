Victoria Kjær Theilvig Continues To Execute Her Miss Universe Duties At An Elite Level One Bikini At A Time

An end to wokeness was credited by some as the reason Victoria Kjær Theilvig of Denmark was crowned Miss Universe 2024 back in November. She didn’t come to the beauty pageant with any special agenda or boxes checked.

She was a good-looking blonde there for one thing and that was the Miss Universe crown. Somehow, that was good enough for her to win the title. What has she been up to since?

Kjær Theilvig, 21, has been busy invading the world and executing her duties as the face of Miss Universe one bikini at a time. She hasn’t taken her responsibility lightly.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

Quite the opposite. She's not coasting or taking much time off. Her reign is going to come to an end in November, and she's full steam ahead.

There's no preaching about this cause or that or hopping on a sailboat with the troll Greta Thunberg for attention. She knows there's more work to do.

Victoria Kjær Theilvig's work as Miss Universe is not finished, and she's not easing up on the bikini content

One beauty pageant win isn’t going to completely erase wokeness. But boat days with your friends and trips to Aruba for time in your bikini will keep the ball rolling on its dismantling.

Kjær Theilvig hit the ground running once she was crowned. The refreshing message of having fun and enjoying yourself isn’t stopping anytime soon.

She delivered in the spring and her early work as summer has arrived is a promising sign of things to come. She's not wavering on the mission.

All signs are pointing to a very big summer being delivered by Miss Universe Victoria Kjær Theilvig. Depending on how it shakes out, it could determine her spot in the history books.

I don’t know about you, but I'm rooting for her and will be paying attention this summer.