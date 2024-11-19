Miss Universe Fans Credit Donald Trump, 'End Of Wokeness' As Blonde Wins Title

For the first time in 20 years, Miss Universe has blonde hair and blue eyes and Donald Trump fans say this is yet another sign that the President-elect has ended the woke era.

Saturday night, in Mexico City, Victoria Kjær Theilvig of Denmark was named Miss Universe 2024 and it set off a social media celebration. After several years of Miss Universe making headlines for allowing trans competitors and its woke politics, the organization did the unthinkable and allowed a Nordic blonde beauty to wear the crown.

Those of us who track pageant news understand how big this is. A year ago, Miss Universe, led by trans male Anne Jakrajutati, announced it was filing for bankruptcy as the pageant went super woke.

The pageant was so down-and-out that it held the 2023 show in third world El Salvador. A biological male finished in the top-20 and a biological male from the Netherlands walked the stage in a green minidress. There was also a "body inclusive" contestant.

2023 was a mess.

Fast-forward to Saturday in Mexico City two weeks after Donald Trump beat Kamala Harris.

Kjær Theilvig, who just turned 21 last week, won the title and became the first blonde to wear the crown since Australia's Jennifer Hawkins won in 2004.

If all of that isn't crazy enough, Kjær Theilvig wasn't even supposed to be in the pageant. She was chosen to represent Denmark after Emma Heyst, who won Miss Denmark 2024, dropped out of Miss Universe "due to a lack of preparation" and now the rest is history.

Many experts are saying Kjær Theilvig won the crown during the Q&A when she was asked what she wanted to tell women who were watching the pageant.

"My message to all the world that is watching out there is no matter where you come from, no matter your past, you can always choose to turn it into your strengths," Denmark's new beauty queen said. "It will never define who you are. Just got to keep fighting. I stand here today because I want to change. I want to make history. And that’s what I’m doing tonight. So never give up, always believe in yourself and your dreams, and that is exactly what you are going to do."

And just like that, a BEAUTIFUL BLONDE with blue eyes is the champ.

Donald Trump fans believe this is another dagger to the chest of the Wokeness Era

