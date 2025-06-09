Thug Greta Thunberg Gets Destroyed For Her Stupid Gaza Sailboat Selfie Mission

Here we go again with climate hustler Greta Thunberg pivoting from saving the world from private jet pollution — just remember that Getty heiress Aileen Getty, who proudly funds the Just Stop Oil idiots, has never been attacked by Greta — to saving Gaza in order to keep her hustling game strong.

Over the weekend, Thunberg turned up on a sailboat headed for Gaza for what we're told was a humanitarian mission. The Israelis say the flotilla was more of a selfie prop and carried "less than one truckload of food."

"If you see this video, we have been intercepted and kidnapped in international waters by the Israeli occupational forces, or forces that support Israel," the 22-year-old climate thug said in a pre-recorded video that her team couldn't wait to drop on social media.

Then the Israelis handed Greta a sandwich in a plastic bag and she smiled, but it's unclear if she smiled because the sandwich was in a plastic bag or if because she had accomplished the mission of securing a photo-op.

You make the call.

As for what Greta will be up to when she gets to Israel, according to i24 News, Defense Minister Israel Katz has a plan for this climate thug. "It is appropriate for Greta the anti-Semite and her pro-Hamas companions to see exactly who the Hamas terrorist organization they are supporting is," Katz announced.

Greta will be screening the October 7 massacre footage while she's in town.

