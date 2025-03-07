Miss Universe Victoria Kjaer Theilvig Invades Mexico For Spring Break, Tiger Woods Update & A Draft Beer Tower

I took the family on a Dick's sporting goods run for baseball gear & then over to an indoor golf center to pick up a John Daly Goodboy Vodka cardboard cutout and left with a leather swivel chair from Macy's & the Daly cutout

Hey boys, let's just walk down this corridor at the mall. Mom and I haven't seen this side of the place in a decade. Let's see what shops are over here.

Wait, what's that? Is Macy's going out of business? 70% off?

It was like rolling up over that horizon on your way into Las Vegas along I-15 south coming from Utah. The yellow 70% off signs couldn't have been more inviting.

"Let's go upstairs and see if there are any kids clothes," Mrs. Screencaps ordered.

Let's face it, the place was a shell of its former self. It was like Black Friday in March. Savages were rummaging through home goods. Expensive knife sets were locked up in the former perfume display cases.

Up the escalator we went.

And then it hit us, the upstairs had been nearly liquidated, but there was still furniture as we came up over the horizon.

Leather chairs!

I'm a sucker for REAL leather chairs, preferably REAL swivel leather chairs, not those faux leather chairs people dump out at the street on trash day because the fake leather has peeled off.

I have a REAL leather swivel that I cherish, but I'm always in the market for another at the right price.

10 minutes later, we were taking home a new chair: $290 including taxes out the door after another 10% off the price tag.

I'll toot my horn here: That's a steal. You can't buy a couple of piece of junk barstools at At Home for that price these days.

If you have a Macy's going out of business near you, I highly recommend heading over before the savages clear out the place. Yes, there were BBQ supplies still available and they're doing buy one get two free on things like mannequins if you like to have objects to blow up with your weapons.

Here's the new JD cutout.

What's up with these modern peepshow hotel showers?

— TV in Birmingham has been traveling and wonders:

I don't have to travel more than a few times a year for my job, but the last couple of days I spent in Orange County, CA and found a great new hotel shower feature. At least, new to me.

As soon as I discovered it I Facetimed my wife back home to show her and let her know I wished she was there so I could get the full effect.

This is the first time I've seen the peepshow shower, what other things are other SC readers finding out there? This was a legitimate hotel, by the way, no hourly rates.

Kinsey:

Off the top of my head.

Were Millennials requesting natural light for their shower experiences? If there's not a button to push while in the shower to open the divider, that was a missed opportunity during the design process. This reminds me of the downtown Los Angeles hotel I stayed in a few years ago while in town with a couple of buddies for an event and the hotel bathroom was all glass. NO privacy. All in the open. Shower. Toilet. Everything. Before you ask, I must declare there were three #straight guys sharing that room that was provided to us by Degree deodorant's brand marketing team. We're #notgay, but the room was. Can we stop with the hotel showers with the half-wall where two inches of water splashes around the bathroom floor? The interior design nerds went too far.

Please keep sending me the hotel oddities you're spotting out in the wild.

Please keep sending me the hotel oddities you're spotting out in the wild.

Houstonians share their emotions over the Astrodome

The Astros haven't played a game there since 1999. The Oilers haven't played there since 1996. The facility hasn't been open for sports since at least 2009, according to Google. Now someone will probably email me screaming that there was some monster truck even there. Relax, guys, I'm just telling you what Google tells me.

On Thursday, someone sent me a photo of the still standing Astrodome. I was left wondering if it's better to just tear down these old relics or if the place really is worth leaving up so the memories don't get turned into a pile of debris.

— Brandon B. emails:

As a near-lifelong Houstonian, I have several great memories of the Astrodome. I went to many Oilers games in the early 90s and loved watching Moon lead the run and shoot. They were such a great regular-season team.

However, my fondest memories are thanks to the Astros in the mid to late 90's.

Some memories of note:

Meeting my brother and best friend at the Dome after work. We'd buy the cheapest nosebleed seats we could get and then go sit in an empty row on the third base line.

Emptying the half-pint of jack, snuck in via a simple backpocket or in your steeltoes, into a large Diet Coke

The 2 smoking hotties with season tickets RIGHT next to the visiting teams bullpen who'd flirt it up all game, with every visiting teams pitching staff.

Our beer guy Bobby. We'd recognize his voice "HEY BEEEER!, or "BEER HERE" from anywhere in the stadium and he always remembered us and what our beer of choice was.

Of seeing the final Astros game in the Dome.

Really the Astrodome reminds me of that magical time when you're in your mid 20's, finally have a little money in your wallet, and the world's your oyster but time, as always, is undefeated. The Astrodome should have gone long ago.

— David P. in New Braunfels, TX tells me:

Parents took me to one of the first games in the Dome. Scoreboard was a big deal. Later, being from FtW I attended the first Ranger game and many date nights with my bride to be in the outfield of that sweat box.

We ended up in Corpus Christi which was Astros territory.

Became an Astros fan by necessity. Used to work in various east and central Texas courthouses. They shut down at 5, so about 4 we would either play golf or head to the Dome if they were in town. Great memories when they had Nolan and then Randy Johnson for a moment and all the awesome Braves pitchers.

Billy Gibbons and Dusty would show up in the early innings to the delight of the crowd. Then before we left CC, the Astros moved the Double A Hooks in. Saw all the future WS winners up close for 10 years before heading to the hill country. Also saw fabulous rodeos and concerts in the Dome.

— Danny in MN has memories:

Hey Joe! Haven’t emailed you in quite a while. We are thawing out in MN right now. Supposed to be in the 60’s on Monday. I’d crack some patio beers but I have bowling league that night.



I lived in Houston in the late 80’s. I was 7-10 yrs old and I would go to the Astro games with my dad and brother. They were pathetic. My mom always referred to them as the LASTROS. One game stands out in my mind. I don’t remember what year it was, but I remember sitting on the first base line about halfway into the outfield.

The Astros were down by 2 runs with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth. 2 outs. Glen Davis, who was their big hitter, was up to bat. The whole stadium is on their feet. The crowd is going wild. And he strikes out. Game over. Astros still suck. And sucked for another 2 decades. I’ll never forget the disappointment.

— John from Huntsville, TX was all over this Astrodome topic:

My first MLB was in the Astrodome in 1967. My father took me to the game and it was awesome. My father could not believe there would be indoor baseball with air conditioning and theater style seating. Every time walked into the Astrodome it was exciting for me until it closed in 2002.

I have enclosed a photo of the cherished seats I have from the Astrodome. As much as I hate to say it, I think it is time to tear it down. It has been setting empty and unused for twenty three years.

The best of many highlights at the dome was Nolan Ryan's 5th no-hitter.

— Todd W. emails:

I've lived in Houston for over 40 years, and I don't get the Astrodome nostalgia AT ALL. It's always been a pit. Dirty, concessions were terrible, seats not comfortable, terrible place to see a football game, etc. That being said, had some good memories there - but it wasn't because of the stadium.

The best things about it were the crazy scoreboard in the 70's/80's, and that fact that it was air conditioned in the hellish Houston summers. THAT"S IT. Both the "new" football and baseball stadiums are miles better than that old dump and it needs to be torn down and paved over for parking and tailgating purposes.

‘My truck burnt up today’

— Texas Tech broadcaster Ryan Hyatt sent this last night:

There are the days you plan for, and then there are the days you get...

Today, I got what we get sometimes and I'm most thankful for the outcome...

You never think that when you pull into a parking lot and go in for lunch that when you come out your truck will be on fire. . . Well, that's how lunch went today.

I love my old truck. She's been around our family for years. The last truck my Dad drove. Even my mom drove it for a while. When I got rid of my Titan, I was happy to take on the old Honda Ridgline. Mostly silver, a lot of gray and sometimes the AC worked and sometimes it didn't. But the radio worked and she was great on mud.

I love old trucks.

The "plan" was to bump her along for another six or nine months and then retire her. She had other plans today...

When you're sitting at Abuelo's and visiting with friends and whatnot, you don't always hear someone say, "There's a truck on fire in the parking lot..."

Being the curious lot we are, and all of us driving trucks, we went out to see who was having a bad day.

As we made it to the parking lot, you could see smoke coming from the East side of the lot near the road.

That's the area I was parked in.

It turns out, I was the one having a bad day...

The old Ridgeline was on fire.

As I made my way towards my truck I could hear the firetruck sirens nearby. They were there by the time I realized it might be a really stupid idea to get closer to my truck than about 20 feet or so. Sometimes they blow-up, something in my head told me.

Within minutes the fantastic men from the Lubbock Fire Department had the flames out, had the hood up and had everything under control ...

They were amazing.

So there I stood, in a parking lot, watching my truck burnt up... That's not the Thursday you usually have planned.

I am grateful though tonight. Very grateful.

I Thank God no one got hurt. Particularly me. Since I'd been in the truck not 15 minutes before.

I am so glad I parked where I did and no other vehicles were affected.

I'm thankful I didn't get the truck home, park where I normally do and have that fire erupt next to a hundred pine trees full of sap with a wind that would have ignited an inferno the likes you can't image. We would have been on the news. National news

I am thankful.

The truck really did mean a lot to me for a lot of reasons, but it's a thing. Things can be replaced.

Thank you again to the Lubbock Fire Department and for my friends who helped out today and for my family making sure I didn't have to walk home.

I just wish I hadn't have wasted the six bucks on the car wash last weekend. If I'd know it was gonna catch fire... I'd have saved the money!!!

Kinsey:

While it's a bummer the Ridgeline burnt up, the first thing I noticed about the photos was that Ryan pulled through the parking spots to make sure he had a clean exit if the lot started filling up.

That's a Screencaps reader right there. We don't take the closest parking spots. We take the spots with strategy in mind. If Ryan parks up front, it's possible some little old lady's Buick burns to the ground.

Instead, it's just Ryan who needs a new ride. That's the power of Screencaps.

Flight annoyances: Scumbags who go shoeless & put their nasty feet right in your face

— Mitch in Trafalgar, IN shares:

Me, sitting next to this on a flight to Denver last year. No words needed. Does anyone have this beat?

Thank you, Joe. You’re doing great with the column.



Kinsey:

Mrs. Screencaps is going to puke if she sees this photo.

North Carolina Gary takes A SHOT at me for TAKING A SHOT at North Carolina's first in flight claim

— Gary says:

In response to your suggestion about the NC license plate, I think Dayton should claim "The Wright brothers just happened to be born here".

I'm thinking about auto racing. When a driver's victory is talked about, the site where it happened is always mentioned. Very seldom do we hear about the shop where the car was built.

The sand, wind, and isolation allowed the FLIGHT to happen.

Thanks for the Heather Graham pics. An amazing woman past the age of 50. (Not the only one.)

Kinsey:

At least Gary had something nice to say about the Heather Graham content, which you guys ate up.

Like I've said hundreds of times, if the Hollywood bozos would just stop trying to act like self-help yoga experts, they too could be doing fun things like Heather frolicking on beaches in a bikini. Trust me, I go through an Instagram list of famous 1990s and early 2000s actresses and it's RARE to find any content out of these women.

Why do you see 51-year-old Tiffani Amber Thiessen so much on Screencaps? Because she actually makes interesting content from her kitchen and doesn't act like she's some shaman who should be brewing up some concoction for Aaron Rodgers to drink.

TRUST ME, I TRY to find fun 50-plus content creators for you old-timers. It's not that easy.

Things you pass on your way to work

— MP in Staunton, Virginia shares:

Joe, always enjoyable to read Screencaps each day. The post that was made regarding things you pass by going about your day but don’t always notice reminded me of something I saw going to work.

In 2020, I was working for the Census Bureau and would pass by a unique sign at a small motel/restaurant in Scottsville, Virginia on my way to work in Dillwyn, Virginia.

One day as I was heading home from work, I stopped by that motel/restaurant in Scottsville and took a few pictures of the sign. It’s been almost five years and I haven’t been back there, but the Screencaps post reminded me of it. Thanks for America’s Favorite Daily Column!

Screencaps reader who is thankful his wife doesn't make him take hundreds of photos for her Instagram account like some of these psychopath Instagram women

— Mark in Lincoln, NE tells me:

You showed again why you are the voice of the common man! Who takes all of the ridiculous pictures? I have asked myself that over and over again. Now, I am older than your average reader so…my bride of 37 years was born in the 60’s and raised in the 70’s…possibly the best stock of women in the world. Love to laugh, don’t get offended easily, often give the crap back and laugh! I cannot imagine putting up with the younger women…"take more, take more". My wife would rather spend time with me, doing fun things, seeing great places, laughing, drinking wine and dancing. Screw the never ending pictures. I know some of the young men have to do it (if momma’s not happy…) But give me 70’s raised women 24/7, 6 days a week (a little Michael Scott there)

Keep up the amazing work!!

#####################

That's it for this Friday morning with March Madness about to explode. There are approximately 200 basketball games on TV for the next week. Get dialed in.

The sun is out. It's like 35 degrees and I still need to get baseball gear for the boys. Let's go get after it.

Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com or the gMail you have saved in your inbox

