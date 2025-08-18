Country Star Has Funny Reaction To Fan Throwing Bra At Her: WATCH

Country star Miranda Lambert continues to entertain during expected moments at her shows.

Lambert is one of the biggest names in country music, and she's been on a very funny run recently. That includes giving her fans an unexpected view with her skirt, and rolling with the punches after the fact.

Life is short. You might as well make the most of it, and that's exactly what the "Gunpowder & Lead" singer is all about.

Miranda Lambert reacts to bra being thrown on stage.

The talented singer was recently performing a show in Lovington, New Mexico when a fan threw a black bra onto the stage, according to Whiskey Riff.

Lambert didn't miss a beat.

"Okay, it's been awhile, but thank you. It ain't my size," Lambert joked as she showed it off for the crowd.

You can watch the funny moment unfold below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Lambert clearly knows how to keep things lighthearted and make sure her fans are entertained. She's also not the only country star dealing with unexpected moments on stage.

Koe Wetzel went mega-viral for his reaction to being flashed during a show, and Riley Green has started a trend of bringing random people on stage to sing.

Country music is certainly in a very entertaining era.

Let's hope Lambert continues crushing it. Let me know what you think of her vibes and music at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.