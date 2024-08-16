Country Music Star Has Hilarious Reaction To Being Flashed: WATCH

Country music star Koe Wetzel didn't hesitate to react when a woman popped her top off during a recent show.

Wetzel is one of the fastest rising stars in country music, and he's known for his outlaw music and badass vibes.

He's also known for drawing some wild crowds who like to party and push the limits. No judgement here. Getting back to the ways of country music would probably be good for the genre.

There's also seemingly an increase in women flashing singers, and that trend has now hit Wetzel.

Koe Wetzel reacts to woman flashing him.

Wetzel was recently performing a show in Las Vegas when a woman pulled her shirt up, and Wetzel seemed to notice right away.

"God bless your father, sweetheart...For you all who didn't see that, that sweet poor girl showed me her absolutely phenomenal t*tties right there. Shoutout to you," the country music star told the crowd.

You can watch the wild moment unfold below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Zero hesitation. Why do I have a feeling this might not be Wetzel's first time in this position? He handled that like a pro.

A TikTok user by the name of Lexxie Rae came forward identifying herself as the woman who flashed Wetzel.

"Everybody is wondering who it was. It was me. I wasn't kicked out, nor was I invited backstage or two the bus. Here's the proof," Rae said in a TikTok video showing herself topless from behind.

There's certainly been a vibe shift lately in country music, and it seems like it's getting back to its outlaw roots. Does that mean we're going to see more chaos like this? I don't think we can rule it out, but at least Wetzel took it in stride without slowing down. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.