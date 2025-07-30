Country Star Hilariously Responds To Butt Hanging Out During Show: WATCH

Miranda Lambert gave fans an unexpected show during a concert in Seattle.

PublishedUpdated

Country star Miranda Lambert is taking her butt hanging out in stride.

Lambert found herself in a bit of an unexpected moment during a show in Seattle when her skirt didn't seem to be low enough.

Fans might have gotten a bit more than they bargained for, and the video blew up in the days that followed.

Due to OutKick being a family site, I won't drop the video in the article, but you can watch it here.

RELATED: Country Music Star Rocks Tiny Bikini In Spicy Photo

Miranda Lambert suffered a bit of a wardrobe malfunction during a show in Seattle. (Photo by Jason Davis/WireImage)

Miranda Lambert responds to butt video.

Lambert hopped on TikTok on Tuesday afternoon to address the situation, and she doesn't seem to be sweating it at all.

The popular country music singer posted a photo of herself walking in a blue-jean skirt with the caption, "I’ve been warning y’all about my backyard swagger since 2014 😘"

Own the narrative, Miranda! Own it.

The comments absolutely loved Lambert's response:

  • Best clap back!
  • She wins the internet today. Best. Clap. back. Ever!!!
  • Yes girl way to respond to the haters! 👏🏻👏🏻
  • The clap back we all needed! Cheeky as always 😌💞👏✨
  • work it momma!!!!
  • Today goes down as the day Miranda won the internet!
  • Miranda 😂😂 im cracking up☠️☠️☠️💕
  • Girl the "clap back" 😉☺️🩷 stay real sis!

Miranda Lambert is going viral for her response to a wardrobe malfunction during a show in Seattle. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images)

No point in pouting about a wardrobe malfunction. You might as well own it, and have some fun with it.

If you can go viral again, then it's just a bonus. The strategy seems to be working out for Lambert.

Miranda Lambert had a funny response to a bit of an unexpected moment during a recent concert. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images)

What do you think of Lambert's response? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Tags
Written by
David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.