Country Star Hilariously Responds To Butt Hanging Out During Show: WATCH

Country star Miranda Lambert is taking her butt hanging out in stride.

Lambert found herself in a bit of an unexpected moment during a show in Seattle when her skirt didn't seem to be low enough.

Fans might have gotten a bit more than they bargained for, and the video blew up in the days that followed.

Due to OutKick being a family site, I won't drop the video in the article, but you can watch it here.

Miranda Lambert responds to butt video.

Lambert hopped on TikTok on Tuesday afternoon to address the situation, and she doesn't seem to be sweating it at all.

The popular country music singer posted a photo of herself walking in a blue-jean skirt with the caption, "I’ve been warning y’all about my backyard swagger since 2014 😘"

Own the narrative, Miranda! Own it.

The comments absolutely loved Lambert's response:

Best clap back!

She wins the internet today. Best. Clap. back. Ever!!!

Yes girl way to respond to the haters! 👏🏻👏🏻

The clap back we all needed! Cheeky as always 😌💞👏✨

work it momma!!!!

Today goes down as the day Miranda won the internet!

Miranda 😂😂 im cracking up☠️☠️☠️💕

Girl the "clap back" 😉☺️🩷 stay real sis!

No point in pouting about a wardrobe malfunction. You might as well own it, and have some fun with it.

If you can go viral again, then it's just a bonus. The strategy seems to be working out for Lambert.

What do you think of Lambert's response? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.