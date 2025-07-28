Country Star Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction, Gives Fans Unexpected View

Miranda Lambert suffered a bit of a minor wardrobe malfunction over the weekend.

Lambert is one of the most popular women in country music, and she's currently touring with mega-star Morgan Wallen.

That's a hell of an impressive lineup by any metric.

Miranda Lambert suffers wardrobe malfunction.

Well, the pair were in Seattle over the weekend when Lambert suffered a minor wardrobe malfunction, according to Whiskey Riff.

The issue? She gave people an unexpected view when her skirt wasn't pulled down enough to properly cover her backside.

Due to OutKick being a family website, I'm not going to drop the video here, but you can watch the TikTok shared by @mindystp here.

People were also quick to share reactions in the comments and, apparently, everyone is a comedian now:

Lambert is certainly not the first person in country music to suffer a wardrobe issue during a show. American sweetheart Lainey Wilson had her pants split while on stage, and simply laughed it off like a pro.

Fortunately for Lambert, it doesn't appear the skirt issue slowed her down for even a second. You just have to keep it rolling. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.