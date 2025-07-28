Country Star Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction, Gives Fans Unexpected View

Miranda Lambert suffered a bit of a wardrobe malfunction while in Seattle.

Lambert is one of the most popular women in country music, and she's currently touring with mega-star Morgan Wallen.

That's a hell of an impressive lineup by any metric.

Miranda Lambert is currently touring with Morgan Wallen for his "I'm the Problem" tour.  (Photo by Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Miranda Lambert suffers wardrobe malfunction.

Well, the pair were in Seattle over the weekend when Lambert suffered a minor wardrobe malfunction, according to Whiskey Riff.

The issue? She gave people an unexpected view when her skirt wasn't pulled down enough to properly cover her backside.

Due to OutKick being a family website, I'm not going to drop the video here, but you can watch the TikTok shared by @mindystp here.

Miranda Lambert suffered a minor wardrobe malfunction during a show in Seattle. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images)

People were also quick to share reactions in the comments and, apparently, everyone is a comedian now:

  • Now we know why front row is so expensive
  • she knows what she's doing....it sells
  • The smirk on her face shows she knows exactly what they are looking at
  • Those are Miranda’s Lamberts.
  • There's no way you DON'T KNOW!!
  • The guy in the background- OMG UNREAL, UNREAL!!!
  • She’s being cheeky. lol awww
  • I didn’t realize what a big Miranda lambert fan I was until now

The internet is reacting to Miranda Lambert giving her fans an unexpected view during a concert with Morgan Wallen in Seattle. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

Lambert is certainly not the first person in country music to suffer a wardrobe issue during a show. American sweetheart Lainey Wilson had her pants split while on stage, and simply laughed it off like a pro.

Fortunately for Lambert, it doesn't appear the skirt issue slowed her down for even a second. You just have to keep it rolling. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

