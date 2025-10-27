Military Drops Chilling Video Showcasing Power As Venezuela War Fears Soar: WATCH

Military assets are flooding into the Caribbean ahead of possible strikes on Venezuela.

The United States military is engaging in some psychological warfare ahead of possible strikes in Venezuela.

President Donald Trump is flooding powerful military assets into the Caribbean and USSOUTHCOM's AOR with all eyes on Venezuela.

There are thousands of troops, stealth fighters, drones, spy planes and warships already in place, and the USS Gerald R. Ford carrier strike group is on the way.

That's not the kind of firepower you need to blow up drug boats. That's the firepower you need to go for it all against major targets.

United States drops awesome video with all eyes on Venezuela.

Well, the United States is reminding anyone who might have forgotten that our military is the greatest on the planet.

There is no close second.

U.S. Southern Command recently shared a video showcasing the power and might of assets building up in the region, and it will send a shiver down Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro's spine.

Cobra attack helicopters, fighter jets, machine gun firing, CQB and more set to music of a storm building. Very interesting!

It's almost like the United States is making it clear something big is coming. Is Maduro paying attention? I certainly hope so.

The reality is that once the USS Gerald R. Ford arrives in the Caribbean, there's nothing the Venezuelan regime can do to stop a potential attack.

Even without a carrier strike group, there's enough firepower amassed to unleash on the regime. Furthermore, Trump authorized the CIA to start carrying out lethal operations in Venezuela. That could include the use of Tier One units such as Delta Force and SEAL Team 6 under Title 50 authority.

Throw in the fact bombers have made multiple practice runs near Venezuela, and all signs point to something major happening in the near future.

