Trump Deploys Insane Weapons Against The Cartels, But There Might Be A Much Bigger Target

An aircraft carrier strike group consists of the carrier, fighter jets and several other vessels.

President Donald Trump has ordered the deployment of an aircraft carrier strike group to battle the cartels.

The United States is currently engaged in a war with the drug cartels, and we've seen plenty of videos of boats getting vaporized.

Publicly, boat strikes are the main thing going on. Behind the scenes, there's been plenty of whispers of black ops teams going to work. Trump ordering the CIA to start operations in Venezuela only further boosted speculation something big is coming.

Well, the fight against the cartels has taken a massive escalation, and the bad guys are about to experience firepower they can't possibly comprehend.

Sean Parnell, the Assistant to the Secretary of War for Public Affairs, announced the following Friday afternoon about the deployment of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group:

"In support of the President’s directive to dismantle Transnational Criminal Organizations (TCOs) and counter narco-terrorism in defense of the Homeland, the Secretary of War has directed the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and embarked carrier air wing to the U.S. Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM) area of responsibility (AOR). The enhanced U.S. force presence in the USSOUTHCOM AOR will bolster U.S. capacity to detect, monitor, and disrupt illicit actors and activities that compromise the safety and prosperity of the United States homeland and our security in the Western Hemisphere. These forces will enhance and augment existing capabilities to disrupt narcotics trafficking and degrade and dismantle TCOs."

USSOUTHCOM's area of responsibility is the Caribbean and South America. That means the carrier will likely be located somewhere in the Caribbean, due to that being where the drug boat strikes are happening.

I would recommend the bad guys retire from the drug game right now if they enjoy being alive. They have no hope against a carrier strike group.

The USS Gerald Ford, the aircraft carrier leading the strike group, can carry up to 90 aircraft. The carrier group also consists of several other powerful vessels loaded up with missiles and variety of other weapons.

It's the kind of firepower you need in order to fight a war.

You don't need a carrier strike group to blow up drug boats. That can be done with drones, as is happening right now.

A carrier strike group is used to launch massive attacks on significant targets. Do we all know the Trump administration is focused on right now?

Venezuela and dictator Nicolás Maduro.

The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group showing up in the region should terrify the dictator. It's more than enough to conduct rolling strikes. Plus, we already have an armada of ships and plenty of aircraft in the region.

On top of those assets, the United States has flown bombers near Venezuela at least twice in recent weeks. Anyone who thinks the situation is just about a few drug boats isn't paying attention.

Justice is coming and it's bringing a hell of a lot of firepower and weapons with it. Make sure to keep checking for the latest updates as we have them, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.