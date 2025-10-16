Trump Issues Black Ops Kill Order For Venezuela: DETAILS

President Donald Trump reportedly has authorized covert CIA operations inside Venezuela.

The United States of America and the dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro appear to be locked on a collision course with no off-ramp. Trump wants Maduro gone and there's currently a $50 million bounty on his head.

B-52 long-range bombers flew near the coast of Venezuela on Tuesday in the clearest sign yet of imminent action. There are also many naval assets in the region and F-35 stealth fighters.

Now, the order for lethal action has reportedly been issued.

Trump issues covert operations against Venezuela.

President Trump authorized CIA to use covert lethal action inside Venezuela, according to The New York Times, and the outlet described the move as "stepping up a campaign against Nicolás Maduro."

The order also allows the CIA to "conduct a range of operations in the Caribbean."

The NYT further reported that it's unclear at this time if operations are already underway or are simply being drawn up.

For those of you who might not know, CIA does have actual black ops commandos. They're members of what is known as Ground Branch or the Special Activities Center.

Some members are former Tier One operators from Delta Force and SEAL Team 6. JSOC units can also operate under Title 50 authority to conduct black operations. It's very possible the raid authorizing SEAL Team 6 to conduct the raid to kill Osama bin Laden was done under Title 50 authority, for example.

That all goes to say that this order *COULD* also allow Delta Force and SEAL Team 6 to start smashing targets in Venezuela.

If that happens, Maduro's people will have absolutely no idea what hit them.

What we know for sure is that more and more signs indicate action is likely to be imminent. Get ready for all hell to break loose if that's the case, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.